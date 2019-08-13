James Pattinson dropped for second Ashes test, Australia face a happy headache

Australia dropped fast bowler James Pattinson from a 12-man squad for the second Ashes test against England starting at Lord’s on Wednesday, with Josh Hazlewood coming in as likely replacement.

Australia: David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (captain, wicket keeper), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Australia facing ‘good problem’ for Ashes selection with key pacers available: Jhye Richardson

“Going into a big series like the Ashes having everyone available is perfect because if someone gets injured or someone is not performing then the next person is ready to go. From a selectors’ point of view, I think it’s a very good problem to have,” said Jhye Richardson.

Steve Smith in the league of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers: Ex-Australia opener Rogers

“He (Smith) is right up there. I was lucky enough to play against Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. All of them were exceptional. Smith is in that league,” Rogers told reporters. “What he is doing is fantastic too. When I played with him in 2013, I did not expect him to be in such a position,” said Rogers who is at the MRF Pace Foundation here as head coach of the CA National Performance Squad.