Australia quick Kane Richardson ruled out of Sri Lanka ODIs

Australia fast bowler Kane Richardson has been ruled out of the five-match 50-overs series in Sri Lanka in the latest injury setback to the touring side.

Richardson, who was added to the one-day squad as cover for injured fast bowler Mitchell Starc, suffered a “fairly severe hamstring injury” during Saturday’s third Twenty20 match, a Cricket Australia spokesperson said on Monday.

Richardson will be flying home and has been replaced by fast bowler Scott Boland for the series, starting on Tuesday.

Left-armer Starc required six stitches on the index finger of his bowling arm while all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is nursing a calf strain.

Both players are expected to be available for the third match of the series on Sunday, Australia captain Aaron Finch told reporters while also naming his side for the opener.

Australia, who won the three-match T20 series 2-1, will also play two tests in Sri Lanka.

Australia side for Tuesday’s ODI: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Josh Hazlewood