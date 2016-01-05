Australia pull out of 2016 U-19 World Cup in Bangladesh over security concerns

CA has informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) of the decision. CA has informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) of the decision.

Australia pulled out of the ICC Under-19 World Cup, set to begin in Bangladesh later this month, due to safety concerns, Cricket Australia announced on Tuesday.

CA has informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) of the decision.

Cricket Australia has monitored the situation in Bangladesh ever since Australia’s senior men’s team postponed their scheduled tour to the country in October last year.

“CA Head of Security Sean Carroll travelled to Dhaka last week with ICC security advisors to meet with relevant officials, consider the detailed event security plan and seek further travel advice from Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade representatives based in Bangladesh.” CA Chief Executive Officer James Sutherland said.

“We have always maintained that the safety and security of Australian teams and officials is our number-one priority. For some time we have been working closely with ICC security advisors and monitoring the security situation in Bangladesh and have been keeping our players, officials and the players’ parents as up to date as possible,” he added.

“Regrettably, the advice from our Government suggests that the security threat to Australians travelling to Bangladesh remains as high now as it was when we postponed the Test team’s tour of that country late last year. Included in that is reliable information suggesting there is a high threat to Australian interests in Bangladesh and the knowledge that the Australian Government has authorised the dependants of posted diplomatic staff in Bangladesh to return home to Australia. In the end, with all of the information and advice we have received, we feel we had no alternative other than to make this difficult decision,” he said.

“We have not taken this decision lightly and we apologise for the inconvenience this may create for the organisers of the tournament – in particular the ICC and BCB. In advising the BCB, we have reaffirmed our desire to get back to Bangladesh to play cricket as soon as possible and will continue to discuss this with them in the coming months. We also know that this is a very disappointing outcome for our young players, who will have been looking forward to this event with great anticipation.”

Australia’s 15-man squad will still travel to Dubai this week for their scheduled tri-series against against New Zealand and Pakistan.

“The ICC Under-19 World Cup is a very important part of our program for talented players of this age. It gives our young players extremely valuable international experience, so withdrawing from this year’s tournament is highly disappointing on a number of fronts.” Sutherland said.

In the U-19 World Cup, Australia had been clubbed with India, Nepal and New Zealand in Group D. The tournament is due to begin on January 27.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd