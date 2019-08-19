‘Total Ashes foul’: Australian PM blasts English fans for booing Steve Smith

Australia Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, has slammed England fans for jeering Steve Smith after he suffered a concussion during the second Test at Lord’s. Smith was hit on his neck by a bouncer from England pacer Jofra Archer when he was batting on 80 runs. After this incident, the Australian Cricketers Association has released a statement where they condemn the crowd boorish behaviour.

“A draw for the second test but it was a total Ashes foul for the crowd at Lords to boo Steve Smith,” Morrison wrote in a Facebook post.

“His performance on the pitch during his return to Test Match cricket in the UK demands nothing other than respect. He’s a champion and has handled the events of the past year with a real humility.”

“I’m extremely proud of Steve Smith, and it’s not just because he comes from the Shire. The crowd could learn a thing or two from Steve Smith and I look forward to him answering his hecklers with bat and ball in hand to bring home the Ashes.”

Meanwhile, The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), in a one of its kind penalty, ejected one of its members after he sledged Australia’s Steve Smith in the famed Long Room of the pavilion during the second Ashes Test which ended in a tense draw.

According to a report in news.com.au, the unidentified member called the former Australian skipper a “cheat and a disgrace” as he made his way back to the dressing room.

The England supporters group the Barmy Army issued a statement saying they were not involved in the boos at Lord’s.