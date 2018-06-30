World T20I number one spot on line in Zimbabwe tri-series involving Australia, Pakistan

Australia first lost the five-match ODI series 5-0 to England and then lost the T20I. (Source: AP) Australia first lost the five-match ODI series 5-0 to England and then lost the T20I. (Source: AP)

Australia and Pakistan are set to play a T20I Tri-nation series in Zimbabwe and the world rankings would be at stake in this tournament. Pakistan are going into the series as the top-ranked team while Australia dropped to third after losing to England in their only T20I clash. But the Aussies can still climb to the top if they are able to break their losing streak in Zimbabwe.

Australia are without the services of their six main players. Former captain Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner are serving one-year ban each for the ball-tampering controversy while Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitch Marsh are all recovering from injuries.

Pakistan on the other side have gone with a full strength squad but have rested Mohammad Amir for the tour. Mohammad Hafeez’s bowling action was cleared as legal lasth month and he would play a crucial role in this campaign. “Hafeez warranted a place after clearing his action,” said Pakistan selector Inzamam-ul-Haq. Pakistan have also roped in uncapped opening batsman Sahibzada Farhan.

The hosts Zimbabwe are struggling to get a stable squad after the pay dispute between the Board and the senior players. New coach Lalchand Rajput said, “To be very honest, I just look at the players who are available and the best 15 or 17 which we have picked. So my job is to get the 17 who are available and prepare them for the tri-series. I am not interested in who is available or not available. My job is for the people who are available and I want to prepare them well for the tri-series.”

The tournament starts from July 1 and the all the three teams will play four matches each.

Squads

Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Sarfraz Ahmed(c), Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Sahibzada Farhan

Australia

Aaron Finch(c), Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Travis Head, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Jack Wildermuth

Zimbabwe

Cephas Zhuwao, Chamu Chibhabha, Hamilton Masakadza(c), Solomon Mire, Tarisai Musakanda, Elton Chigumbura, Malcolm Waller, Brian Chari, Peter Moor, Wellington Masakadza, Tendai Chisoro, Blessing Muzarabani, Ryan Murray, Kyle Jarvis, Chris Mpofu, Ryan Burl, Brandon Mavuta

