Australia name three options to replace David Warner

Aaron Finch will be without regular opening partner David Warner in the 3rd ODI vs India on Wednesday. (File Photo)

Australia will be looking to experiment with their playing XI in the 3rd ODI against India on Wednesday, with the series already in the bag, said skipper Aaron Finch on Tuesday.

“We haven’t picked a team yet, but we’ve got a few options,” Finch was quoted by cricket.com.au on eve of the match on the matter of who will be picked to replace opener David Warner. Warner went off the field with a groin injury in the 2nd ODI and has been ruled out for the rest of the limited-overs series.

“Whether we go Wadey (Matthew Wade) in the side or Marnus (Labuschagne) comes up and opens the batting, Alex Carey has done a lot of it in the past,” is how Finch laid out Australia’s opening options.

Warner, who is out because of a groin injury, is hoping to recover in time for the #AUSvIND Test series, which starts Dec. 17 in Adelaidehttps://t.co/AU36BGFGu6 — Express Sports (@IExpressSports) November 30, 2020

Wade has not played an ODI for Australia in more than three years, but would provide a like-for-like replacement to open alongside the right-handed Finch.

Carey was employed at the top of the order alongside Finch in three ODIs last year, while Labuschagne has experience as an opener for Queensland in the Sheffield Shield.

READ | Team India falling apart at the seam(s)

Pat Cummins has also been rested for the rest of the series, and Australia are likely to give some of their reserve seamers a game on Wednesday. Sean Abbott is likely to be Cummins’s replacement, but the likes of Cameron Green and Daniel Sams will also be in the reckoning.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd