Australia announce ODI squad for India tour, D’Arcy Short replaces Sean Abbott

Australia ODI squad for India tour will feature D'Arcy Short.

Australia announced their ODI squad on Monday for its upcoming tour to India and drafted D’Arcy Short in place of injured seamer Sean Abbott. Short has been included in the 14-man squad after a side strain during a Big Bash League game ruled out Abbott for four weeks.

“It is extremely unfortunate for Sean who is very much a part of our white-ball squad plans leading into the ICC T20 World Cup and the (2023 50-over) World Cup,” selector Trevor Hohns was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

The injury is a massive setback for Abbot, who returned to Australia’s T20 side earlier this year and was set to play his first ODI since his debut in October 2014.

The India tour begins with the first One-day International in Mumbai on January 14.

The second and third ODIs will be held in Rajkot and Bengaluru on January 14 and January 19 respectively.

With fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Kane Richardson already in Australia’s ODI squad, selectors have called in Short, a top-order batter who also bowls wrist spin, to replace pacer, Abbott.

A couple of weeks ago Short had spoken to cricket.com.au and asserted that he was capable of batting in the middle order at the T20 World Cup despite being an opener.

“I definitely think I’ve got the skills to do it,” he said.

“I believe in myself that I can bat down the order and do a job down there as well if needed to.”

“Hopefully I can get into that squad and play in a World Cup. But all I can do for myself is to keep working on my game and keep scoring runs.”

