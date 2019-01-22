Australia name Travis Head, Pat Cummins vice-captains for Sri Lanka Tests

Toggle Menu
Travis Head and Pat Cummins have been named joint vice-captains for Australia's two-Test series against Sri Lanka starting in Brisbane on Thursday, the country's cricket board said on Tuesday.

Pat Cummins, along with Travis Head, have been named joint vice-captains for Australia’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka. (Source: AP)

Cricket Australia (CA) said that the duo have been elevated to leadership roles to assist skipper Tim Paine in place of his regular deputies, with Josh Hazlewood ruled out through a back injury and Mitchell Marsh not selected.

“Travis was an impressive candidate when interviewed during the leadership identification process we conducted last year,” national selector Trevor Hohns said in a statement.

“Pat… displays strong leadership though his actions on and off the field. He is also a well respected and popular member of the dressing room, who consistently lives and demonstrates the team’s values and standards.

“We also believe in having strong and even representation of both batting and bowling groups, and Pat will provide important insights and knowledge when making decisions in the best interest of the team.”

Australia crashed to a 2-1 series defeat at home to India earlier this month and will look to respond strongly when they meet Sri Lanka in the day-night Test starting on Thursday.

The second Test will be held at Canberra from Feb. 1.

