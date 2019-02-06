Mitchell Starc to miss India tour: Reports

Australia’s Mitchell Starc is set to miss the limited-overs series against India due to injury, according to reports. Australia are travelling to India for two T20Is and five-match ODI series.

Australia are expected to name their squad on Thursday ahead of their departure. Starc, who was the man of the match in the second Domain Test against Sri Lanka in Canberra for claiming 10 wickets, is suffering from a soft tissue injury in his upper body.

He will reportedly be sidelined for the India series and will be doubtfull for for the ODI series against Pakistan in the UAE following that.

Starc’s absence will be a setback to Australia’s preparations for World Cup 2019, set to take place in May in the United Kingdom. Hazlewood is also expected to miss the ODI tours as he recovers from a back injury picked up in the Domain Test series against India.

Steve Smith and David Warner will, however, be eligible for international selection again after serving their year-long bans. That is expected to coincide with the final two matches of a five-match ODI series against Pakistan.

Smith, who had a surgery on his elbow last month, was earlier in doubt but his manager dismissed the reports saying that the former captain might make a return to cricket through the Australia A tour of England that runs concurrent to the World Cup.