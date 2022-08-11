Australia men’s cricket team donate tour prize money to assist Sri Lanka in economic crisis

Updated: August 11, 2022 4:28:01 pm
The Australia men’s cricket team players have donated their prize money from their recent tour of the island nation to support the locals in need, Cricket Australia stated on Thursday, July 11.
“Our Aussie men have donated their prize money from the recent tour of Sri Lanka to support children and families impacted by the nation’s worst economic crisis in decades,” CA wrote on their official Twitter handle.
“The donation will go towards @unicefaustralia‘s programs to support nutrition, healthcare, safe drinking water, education and mental health services,” read a follow-up tweet.
The donation has been led by Australian Test captain Pat Cummins, a UNICEF Australia ambassador, and Aaron Finch, who is the national team captain in ODIs and T20Is. A total of 45,000 Australia dollars (25,36,294 lakhs in INR) will be donated by the team.
Australia had toured Sri Lanka for a three T20I, five ODI and a two-Test match series across June and July. While the visitors had won the T20I series 2-1, the hosts emerged victorious 3-2 in the ODIs and the Test series ended in a 1-1 stalemate. The cricket took place amidst the internal turmoil in the country owing to the bleak financial situation and protests demanding the resignation of the then President, Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
It was during the fifth ODI in Colombo’s Premadasa Stadium that the Sri Lankan fans arrived dressed in yellow as a gesture of thanks for the visiting Australian side and even chanted the country’s name out loud following their win in the final ODI.
The Australian players had expressed their gratitude over the gesture and the hospitality of the local fans and their most recent act to contribute in helping the Sri Lankans is one that’ll make them even more popular among the locals.
