scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Australia men’s cricket team donate tour prize money to assist Sri Lanka in economic crisis

The donation has been led by Australian Test captain Pat Cummins, a UNICEF Australia ambassador, and Aaron Finch, who is the national team captain in ODIs and T20Is.


Updated: August 11, 2022 4:28:01 pm
Sri Lanka crowd gave rousing reception to the Australian cricket team. (Twitter/@cricketcomau)

The Australia men’s cricket team players have donated their prize money from their recent tour of the island nation to support the locals in need, Cricket Australia stated on Thursday, July 11.

“Our Aussie men have donated their prize money from the recent tour of Sri Lanka to support children and families impacted by the nation’s worst economic crisis in decades,” CA wrote on their official Twitter handle.

The donation will go towards @unicefaustralia‘s programs to support nutrition, healthcare, safe drinking water, education and mental health services,” read a follow-up tweet. 

The donation has been led by Australian Test captain Pat Cummins, a UNICEF Australia ambassador, and Aaron Finch, who is the national team captain in ODIs and T20Is. A total of 45,000 Australia dollars (25,36,294 lakhs in INR) will be donated by the team.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Australia had toured Sri Lanka for a three T20I, five ODI and a two-Test match series across June and July. While the visitors had won the T20I series 2-1, the hosts emerged victorious 3-2 in the ODIs and the Test series ended in a 1-1 stalemate. The cricket took place amidst the internal turmoil in the country owing to the bleak financial situation and protests demanding the resignation of the then President, Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

It was during the fifth ODI in Colombo’s Premadasa Stadium that the Sri Lankan fans arrived dressed in yellow as a gesture of thanks for the visiting Australian side and even chanted the country’s name out loud following their win in the final ODI.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where allPremium
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: 2 dead as heavy rains lash Himachal; 3 ...Premium
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: 2 dead as heavy rains lash Himachal; 3 ...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, NCRB data shows otherwisePremium
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, NCRB data shows otherwise

The Australian players had expressed their gratitude over the gesture and the hospitality of the local fans and their most recent act to contribute in helping the Sri Lankans is one that’ll make them even more popular among the locals.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 04:27:40 pm

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'

2

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

3

Laal Singh Chaddha movie review: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

4

Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

5

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

Featured Stories

State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
On Enid Blyton’s 125th birthday, a look at her immense popularity, contro...
On Enid Blyton’s 125th birthday, a look at her immense popularity, contro...
Explained: RBI has ordered Pune's Rupee Cooperative Bank to shut down; wh...
Explained: RBI has ordered Pune's Rupee Cooperative Bank to shut down; wh...
Why Nitish Kumar felt the absence of Sushil Modi, 'Jaitley channel’
Why Nitish Kumar felt the absence of Sushil Modi, 'Jaitley channel’
'Sarpanch Pati': The small steps, and giant leaps of women's reservation
'Sarpanch Pati': The small steps, and giant leaps of women's reservation
Wife says Shrikant attended BJP events but abandoned by party now

Wife says Shrikant attended BJP events but abandoned by party now

Lalu, Nitish and a tune that defines Bihar's political drama

Lalu, Nitish and a tune that defines Bihar's political drama

Raksha Bandhan: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film
Movie Review

Raksha Bandhan: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India

Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India

Court orders CBI to probe Walayar sisters rape case further; here's what happened
Explained

Court orders CBI to probe Walayar sisters rape case further; here's what happened

Stop lowering dignity of PM post by talking of black magic: Rahul

Stop lowering dignity of PM post by talking of black magic: Rahul

AI does not have thoughts, no matter what you think

AI does not have thoughts, no matter what you think

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Premium
Five states that refused to join India after Independence
Express Research

Five states that refused to join India after Independence

Premium
To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states
What's next for BJP?

To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Serena Williams announces she will retire soon, says she is ‘evolving away from tennis’
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 11: Latest News