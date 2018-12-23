Curator’s art

The WACA gave its former curator Matt Page a stormy farewell. A day after he completed his last duties at the venue, before he took reins of the MCG, he was folding the covers with his accomplices when a violent storm knocked him over, leaving him concussed and in the hospital for the night. The next day, though, he was back at the venue he had tended for five years and gave an emotional farewell speech. He also gave a piece of advice to his successor Nathan Saville: “Look after the pitch like your child. Sometimes it wouldn’t obey you, but you still have to be patient.”

Everyone still misses Page’s ebullience at the WACA, but they were happy for him because he was undertaking the stewardship of the arguably the most prestigious cricket ground in the world after the Lord’s. “It’s like getting a doctorate or a medal from the president — a recognition that you’re the best curator in the country,” says Saville.

But he was also inheriting a magisterial burden, which he soon realised after the previous Boxing Day Test. He walked into another storm at the MCG. Though he didn’t curate the pitch that copped criticism from all corners for its sluggishness, he knew he was thrust with an unenviable challenge to restore the glory days Australia’s most illustrious yards of 22. The facts of the match were a damning bloat on its reputation — only 24 wickets fell across five days, it consumed four days for both teams to complete their first innings, an under-fire Alastair Cook batted for 10 hours to make 244, David Warner scored the slowest half-century of his Test career and Steve Smith crawled to his second slowest Test hundred. More appallingly, the last day of the Test had the least audience at the ‘G’ in 25 years.

Apart from Cook, who revived his on-the-brink career, everyone lashed out at the pitch, from players to commentators to the then prime minister of Australia, Malcolm Turnbull. Shane Warne, the homeboy, called it a “disgrace for the MCG’s history.” Michael Vaughan felt the Lord’s curator would have been executed if he were to produce such a wicket. Amidst the rancour, whispers amplified that the Boxing Day could be shifted to Perth or Adelaide. Adding insult to their injured pride, the match referee rated the pitch poor, a first in MCG’s history. The curator of the condemned pitch, Michael Salvatore, who was a stop-gap until Page arrived from WA, was so devastated that he even mulled quitting the profession.

Back in Perth, though, Page’s fellow groundsmen were convinced their former boss would restore MCG’s reputation. “He’s so committed and smart, he has a solution for everything,” says Saville.

In Melbourne, after the cricket season ended and the footie season began, the pitch was plucked and fitted into the pitch nursery at the Yarra Park. Generally, only after the footie season ends that the curators gradually return to work, but Page was spending hours at the nursery taking care of the pitches. “He took a sample of the pitch and began studying it, asking former curators and groundsmen of its inherent behaviour over the years. Then he arrived at his own observations and findings,” says Saville.

“He and a couple of others were always there, watering it, trimming the grass, and spent hours merely gazing at it,” adds Rodney, the guardsman who keeps the parkland away from dogs and passersby. During his time, the nursery also came to be known as the ‘lab’.

By the time the footie season ended — Page was kept waiting by an exhibition WWE match too — he had chalked out his revolutionary road to MCG’s redemption. Among several measures, he reduced the number of strips from 10 to seven, which de-congests the square, then a thin layer of sand was placed on the concrete slabs in the centre to soften the connection between the pitches and the base. To encourage live grass growth, he introduced a layer of sand into each pitch tray before the pitches were placed into the nursery last winter. “It’s done to kill the organics that have accumulated during the cooler months and really set ourselves up for the following winter, rather than the current summer. So that the grass grows faster and have deeper roots,” says Saville.

The rejigs and tweaks seemed to have reaped the desired benefits, as the surfaces this time round, according to the local players, have been far more encouraging, considering that all matches last season were suffocating draws. Victoria opened their first match with a 107-run victory over NSW —the hosts’ captain inserting their opposition, which’s unusual and bowling them out for 159 in two sessions — before final-day rain jeopardised Victoria’s victory prospects Southern Australia. However, the last match against Western Australia brought the scrutiny back on the nature of the wicket after a laborious draw.

But Page shrugged it off as an aberration. “I was experimenting a bit, I’m sure we will get a better wicket for the India match,” he said after the match. Big match for the MCG, Page and both teams.

The twinkling neighbours of the Melbourne Park, the MCG and the Rod Laver Arena, were mostly desolate on Saturday. It was expected as the city is awash with Christmas festivities. But not for the painters of the tennis arena and the groundsmen of the MCG. The Australian Open will begin in three weeks’ time and hence the painters, hanging in air with thick ropes fastened to their waist are briskly adding another coat of paint. A few young racket-wielders are pounding the ball vigorously inside the national tennis centre.

Next door, the groundsmen are diligently, rolling the mowers on the outfield, trimming the grass on the ground, shooing off the pigeons and spraying pesticides to keep the grass-bugs away. Once in a while, Page walks into the middle, removes the cover and peeps in at the pitch.

Three strips lay glistening under the bright sun — one was a green baize, the other a brown snake-pit with cracks all over and the one in the middle beige with a luxurious smattering of grass. The centre one, it was announced as early as October, will be used to the Boxing Day Test. Now, there are two different but related endeavours for Page and Co. The first is to produce a face-saving result wicket, which’s quite straightforward. They can’t afford another set of demerit points—under the ICC’s new pitch rating system, introduced after last year’s MCG Test, venues incur a penalty point for a “below average” pitch, three points for a “poor” strip, and five for an “unfit” surface. Venues will be suspended for a year if they receive five points in a five-year period, or for two years if they accrue 10 points. That will be most ignominious for the MCG.

The second is ambiguous — a pitch that could benefit the hosts. Curators generally are fiercely independent characters, but there’s a lot of clamour for producing a wicket that could favour the hosts, and what the nature of the pitch could be. Herein lies the catch — a bowler-friendly strip might dismay their batsmen, what with India’s bowling ammo, while a batting-friendly surface could induce a draw and defang the hosts’ pacers, their morale boosted after the Perth win.

How Page could manage to meet both ends could define the series, a set of careers, reputation and the grand old tradition of Boxing Day Test at the MCG. The least he would want will be a metaphoric storm to knock him over.