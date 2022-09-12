scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Australia in no hurry to appoint new ODI skipper

Batsman Steve Smith and current test skipper Pat Cummins are seen as strong candidates to replace Finch.

Aaron FinchAaron Finch announced his retirement from ODIs ahead of the third ODI against New Zealand that it would be his last match in this Format . ( Source : Reuters )

Australia will likely wait until after the T20 World Cup to unveil Aaron Finch’s replacement as one-day captain, coach Andrew McDonald said.

Finch bowed out of ODIs after leading Australia to a 3-0 series sweep of New Zealand in Cairns on Sunday but the opener remains in charge of the T20 side. McDonald said staff were more focused on Australia’s T20 World Cup defense on home soil than deciding on Finch’s successor. \

“It’s probably the end of the (T20) World Cup really isn’t it?” he told reporters. “We have got a little bit of time to consider what those options look like. “We’ve got the (T20) World Cup in front of us so that’s more pressing at this stage than filling the captaincy void.”

Batsman Steve Smith and current test skipper Pat Cummins are seen as strong candidates to replace Finch. Smith led the test and one-day sides before he was suspended from international cricket for a year and banned from leadership roles for two years after the Newlands ball-tampering scandal in 2018. Paceman Cummins took over the test side after Tim Paine stepped down from the role in the leadup to the Ashes. He has helped steer Australia to number one in the ICC’s test world rankings.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development ReportPremium
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development Report
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...Premium
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementosPremium
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...Premium
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...

Australia’s next ODI matches are against England at home from Nov. 17, a few days after the T20 World Cup final on Nov. 13.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 02:23:24 pm
Next Story

Alia Bhatt turns cheerleader for Ranbir Kapoor, says love is the biggest ‘astra’

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Tejashwi Yadav: Cong still largest Oppn party; Nitish, Lalu to meet Sonia

Tejashwi Yadav: Cong still largest Oppn party; Nitish, Lalu to meet Sonia

Meet the real stars behind Sri Lanka’s amazing triumph
Asia Cup

Meet the real stars behind Sri Lanka’s amazing triumph

Anil Kapoor says 'sex' makes him feel younger
Koffee with Karan 7

Anil Kapoor says 'sex' makes him feel younger

Airtel 5G roll out starts soon, existing SIMs will support 5G network

Airtel 5G roll out starts soon, existing SIMs will support 5G network

Police complaint against MP Navneet Rana for defaming man alleging 'love jihad'

Police complaint against MP Navneet Rana for defaming man alleging 'love jihad'

On 21st anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape
Eye

On 21st anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape

Premium
Hostel warden held over sexual harassment complaints by 7 minors
In Hyderabad

Hostel warden held over sexual harassment complaints by 7 minors

What’s 'designer vagina', mentioned in Fabulous Lives of B'wood Wives?
Health Specials

What’s 'designer vagina', mentioned in Fabulous Lives of B'wood Wives?

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Premium
Supreme Court dismisses father's plea for handing over son's body
Hyderpora encounter

Supreme Court dismisses father's plea for handing over son's body

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries
'Soft policing'

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries

Premium
After deluge: BJP, Cong sling mud, but few clean hands in Bengaluru
Political Pulse

After deluge: BJP, Cong sling mud, but few clean hands in Bengaluru

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Sri Lanka win Asia Cup for 6th time, defeat Pakistan by 23 runs
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 12: Latest News