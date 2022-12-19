scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Australia have ‘good problem’ as Josh Hazlewood pushes for MCG recall

Selectors chairman George Bailey said Hazlewood was fast coming back into the frame, though, as he recovered from a side strain, giving the panel a nice headache.

Josh Hazlewood, HazlewoodAustralia Josh Hazlewood in action. (Reuters)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Australia’s selectors may be faced with a tough call between retaining Scott Boland or replacing him with regular paceman Josh Hazlewood as the hosts look to seal a series win over South Africa at the ‘Boxing Day’ test in Melbourne.

Boland slotted in for the injured Hazlewood in the second and final test against West Indies as well as the Proteas series-opener in Brisbane, which Australia won by six wickets on Sunday. The late-bloomer grabbed four wickets at the Gabba and is a specialist at his home Melbourne Cricket Ground where he celebrated a seven-wicket debut in the Ashes last year.

Selectors chairman George Bailey said Hazlewood was fast coming back into the frame, though, as he recovered from a side strain, giving the panel a nice headache.

“(Boland) was on the radar for the MCG last year because of exactly what we’ve seen him do,” Bailey said on Monday.
“He bashes a length, and his ability to take multiple wickets in the same over speaks to how consistent he is and the questions he asks of the batter right from ball one.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s ArgentinaPremium
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s Argentina
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...Premium
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...
Election Commission: 54.32 cr Aadhaar collected, none linked with Voter I...Premium
Election Commission: 54.32 cr Aadhaar collected, none linked with Voter I...

“He’s going fantastically (but) Josh is recovering really well.

“He had another really good hit-out (on Sunday) and is close to 90% I reckon.

“He’ll keep building and clearly we’ve got a decision to make, but it’s a good problem to have.”

Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Australia completed victory at the Gabba in two days, batting marginally better than the Proteas on a perilous, grassy pitch that South Africa captain Dean Elgar complained was unfair on the batters. Thirty-four wickets fell, including the four that Australia lost chasing 34 runs for victory. South Africa’s batsmen had the worst of the conditions as the pitch quickened on day two, making the relative form of the teams difficult to assess.

Bailey said he had no concerns about David Warner’s lean run, after the opener managed only three runs at the Gabba.

“No doubt David would be the first to say he’d like a few more runs and to be contributing a bit more,” he said.
“But (we have) full confidence that will come.”

First published on: 19-12-2022 at 02:13:56 pm
Next Story

‘Left Behind’: For this family of potters in Rajasthan, migrating to the city is more than just a change of address

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Lionel Messi
In Pics | Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 19: Latest News
close