Australia fan gets embarrassing tattoo after losing Ashes bet

In what might well be the most sporting gesture to have come out of this year’s Ashes series, an Australian fan has followed up on a promise to get an embarrassing tattoo.

Having lost a bet he made that Australia would win the series, he now has these words permanently inked on his foot – “Stuart Broad is my hero, James Anderson my lover.”

England won the final Test of the series on Sunday, leveling the series 2-2.

“If Australia don’t win The Ashes series I will get a tattoo of the highest rated comment,” the fan posted on a cricket-specific forum on August 14, when Australia had already taken a 1-0 lead in the series.

He had said then: “Call it cockiness or confidence but I have faith in the Aussies (Smith) to bring home the goods. This is not a joke, I will genuinely ink up if the Aussies lose. I am a man of my word.

“Keep it to a sentence or two as I’ll get it on the side of my foot.

“Be creative. If I’m dumb enough to get a stupid tattoo to impress a bunch of random internet people I at least want it to be a laugh.”

However, things did not proceed like how the fan had expected.

At the end of the series, he wrote: “A promise is a promise. Australia didn’t technically “win” The Ashes series. Here is my tattoo of the highest-rated comment.”