Australia knocked out of T20 World Cup 2026 in group stage following Zimbabwe-Ireland washout in Pallekele

The 2021 edition’s champions, Australia, are officially eliminated from the group stage of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 after the Group B clash between Zimbabwe and Ireland was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to incessant rain in Pallekele on Tuesday.

The points were shared between Ireland and Zimbabwe, and thus the latter’s tally rose to five points, which is now out of Australia’s reach, as even if Mitch Marsh’s side defeats Oman in their final league-stage match on Friday, they can reach a maximum of four points. Oman were the first team to get eliminated from this group, whereas the doors for Ireland have also been shut with this no result.