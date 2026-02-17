Australia knocked out of T20 World Cup 2026 in group stage following Zimbabwe-Ireland washout in Pallekele

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
The 2021 edition’s champions, Australia, are officially eliminated from the group stage of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 after the Group B clash between Zimbabwe and Ireland was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to incessant rain in Pallekele on Tuesday.
The points were shared between Ireland and Zimbabwe, and thus the latter’s tally rose to five points, which is now out of Australia’s reach, as even if Mitch Marsh’s side defeats Oman in their final league-stage match on Friday, they can reach a maximum of four points. Oman were the first team to get eliminated from this group, whereas the doors for Ireland have also been shut with this no result.
Australia’s qualification hopes were already dented on Monday after an eight-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka in Kandy at the very same venue. Spinner Dushan Hemantha led the charge with the ball, picking up three for 37 in four overs to restrict Australia to 181 all out. In reply, Pathum Nissanka produced a magnificent unbeaten 100 off just 52 balls, guiding the co-hosts to a commanding victory in just 18 overs and confirming their place in the Super 8 stage.
Australia have had a poor outing in this World Cup, having lost to Zimbabwe by 23 runs as well. The Kangaroos’ solitary win in this campaign came against Ireland, where the Australians registered a 67-run win in their opening game in Colombo.
Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe have qualified for the next stage from Group B. England, India, South Africa, New Zealand, and the West Indies have also secured their qualification for the Super 8 stage, with only one spot remaining, which Pakistan and the USA are fighting for.
The only way for Australia to make it into the Super 8s would have been first to wish for Ireland to defeat Zimbabwe, then they themselves beat Oman with a big margin, and then hope Sri Lanka, too, beat Zimbabwe in their last league fixture, which would have kept Sikander Raza’s side on four points, equal to theirs, and Australia would then have hoped to qualify with a better Net Run Rate.
