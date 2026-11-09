Australia drop Marnus Labuschagne from Test series vs New Zealand

The out-of-form Marnus Labuschagne was dropped from the Australian Test team for next month’s 4-match home series against New Zealand, selector George Bailey said on Monday. “At this ​stage we won’t be considering Marnus for selection for certainly that first test, but for the New Zealand series,” Bailey told reporters.

“There’s been a lot of speculation around his place in the team, and so I think ​this gives ​him a little bit of space and clears up a bit of conjecture,” he added.

The 32-year-old Labuschagne has been enduring a less-than-stellar run, with his last century for the Baggy Greens coming way back in 2023. Since then, he has gone 49 innings without a test ton. He also had a torrid series vs South Africa where he scored just 131 runs in six innings. The Aussies ultimately lost the series 2-1.