Australia’s cricketers team up to join India’s Covid-19 fight

Top Australian cricketers like men’s team legends Alan Border, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and women’s team legends like Elysse Perry and Meg Lanning have united in a plea for help towards UNICEF Australia’s efforts to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

Australia’s cricketers are teaming up to share a powerful message we all need to hear. No one can do everything, but we can all help by chipping in to UNICEF’s #IndiaCOVIDCrisis appeal here: https://t.co/PKCi0clPF4 pic.twitter.com/KQZePyupVM — UNICEF Australia (@unicefaustralia) May 12, 2021

Saying that UNICEF Australia are on the ground in India at the moment fighting the second Covid-19 wave in India, the cricketers ask for help in UNICEF’s effort.

Australian cricketers were the first to come forward and help out India with Pat Cummins donating $50,000 and Brett Lee donating one Bitcoin (approx. Rs 43 lakhs) to the UNICEF Australia for buying oxygen for the needy.

