Australia cricketer Usman Khawaja’s brother re-arrested

The brother of Australian Test cricketer Usman Khawaja, Arsalan Khawaja, was arrested again on Thursday after he was charged with trying to influence a witness in a pending case where he allegedly framed a love rival with a fake terror plot. The 39-year-old was arrested earlier this month by counter-terrorism police who were investigating the discovery in August of a laptop computer containing a purported terrorist hit-list.

Arsalan was later released on bail after appearing in a Sydney court on charges of forgery and attempting to pervert justice.

A New South Wales state police spokeswoman told news agency AFP that he was arrested again on Thursday “after allegedly attempting to influence a witness” in the counter-terror investigation.

He was charged with breaching his bail conditions and influencing a witness in judicial procedures and was refused bail ahead of his court appearance in Sydney on Friday.

According to the investigators, Arsalan set up his university colleague Nizamdeen in relation to a dispute over a woman.

Sri Lankan Mohamed Nizamdeen was arrested in August over a “hit list” written in a notebook, which outlined plans to kill the then prime minister Malcolm Turnbull. He was later released in September and the charges were dropped after the investigators failed to link the handwriting in the notebook to Nizamdeen.

Pakistan-born Usman Khawaja is currently part of the third Test against India in Melbourne.