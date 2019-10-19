Watch: Australia cricketer left stunned as boyfriend proposes after Big Bash League match

Adelaide Strikers leg spinner Amanda Jade-Wellington was celebrating her team’s win in the Women’s Big Bash League match over Melbourne Renegades on Saturday when she got the biggest surprise of her life. Her boyfriend went down on his knees and proposed marriage to her.

With the focus of the team’s celebrations suddenly shifting from the win to the special moment that was happening, the 22-year-old said yes to her boyfriend.

Advertising

Her boyfriend, Tayler McKechnie, 23, proposed using a Pokemon card with the words: “Will you marry me?” written on it, with the ring inside what looked like a cricket ball.

“When I saw him on the field, I just thought: ‘Get off, we’re trying to take a team photo’. I had no idea what was really happening, but I’m so happy, I’m still shaking,” Jade-Wellington was quoted as saying by The Advertiser.

Super start to #WBBL05 Devine unbeaten on 72 steers us home 👊 #BlueEnergy pic.twitter.com/Flcy37LFVj — AdelaideStrikersWBBL (@StrikersWBBL) October 19, 2019

Amanda Jade-Wellington, 22, made her debut for Australia in 2016. She has played 8 T20Is, 12 ODIs and 1 Test since then. She has a T20I bowling average of 11.20 and an economy of 5.60.

She bowled 4 wicketless overs for 28 runs in her team’s win on Saturday. Adelaide Strikers beat Melbourne Renegades by 6 wickets with Sophie Devine starring with an unbeaten 72.