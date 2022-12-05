Australia coach Andrew McDonald worried about Cameron Green’s workload ahead of 2023 IPL

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald is concerned about Cameron Green’s workload leading up to next year’s IPL and said a decision on the all-rounder’s participation in the lucrative T20 tournament will be taken closer to the event.

Australia all-format player Green is expected to garner huge interest from IPL franchises in this month’s player auction after the 23-year-old recently nominated his name for the event.

“His (Green) overall load in the next 12 months of cricket, is it a concern? Yeah, I think it’s a concern for every player,” McDonald was quoted as saying by the Australian Associated Press (AAP).

“We’ve spoken about it several times. it’s hypothetical to see how he’s feeling come the end of March. He’s got a lot of cricket before the IPL and I’m sure his decision won’t be made right now, it will be made later on down the track leading into the IPL.

“You never know what your body is going to feel like in three months’ time on the back of nine Test matches plus some white ball cricket of the back end of that Indian series,” he added.

The 2023 IPL will be held in between the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (February-March) in India and the Ashes (June-July) in England.

Australia opener David Warner has already warned Green about the challenge of managing his workload.

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins had already opted out of next year’s IPL due to a busy international schedule.

Of late, Green has been troubled by back injuries, which limited his bowling.

“We’re lucky and fortunate enough that the quality in front of him (Green) doesn’t mean that he has to bowl excessive amounts of overs,” McDonald said.

“He bats in the top six, he’s holding his own as a batter. So I could say that he’s pretty much unrestricted at the moment.”