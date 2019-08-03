Toggle Menu
Fans wonder who Australia’s ‘real captain’ is during Ashes Test

Steve Smith is banned from leadership roles for another year, as sanctioned by Cricket Australia in the aftermath of the 'Sandpapergate scandal'.

Former Australia captain Steve Smith and current captain Tim Paine interact during Day 3 of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on Saturday (Reuters Photo)

Fans were left wondering about who Australia’s ‘real captain’ is on Day 3 of the ongoing Ashes Test at Edgbaston as former captain Steve Smith seemed to take over the reins from current captain Tim Paine. Smith is banned from any leadership role for another year, as sanctioned by Cricket Australia in the aftermath of the ‘Sandpapergate scandal’ which broke out last year.

Smith also bowled two overs of spin in the afternoon session, which also prompted some fans to speculate whether Smith had ‘brought himself on’.

There is no question of Smith or Australia being pulled up by ICC as the ‘leadership ban’ was imposed by Australia themselves. The most umpires can do is to have a word with teams if they think somebody else is captaining the team if they think the over rate is being compromised.

