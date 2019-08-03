Fans wonder who Australia’s ‘real captain’ is during Ashes Test

Fans were left wondering about who Australia’s ‘real captain’ is on Day 3 of the ongoing Ashes Test at Edgbaston as former captain Steve Smith seemed to take over the reins from current captain Tim Paine. Smith is banned from any leadership role for another year, as sanctioned by Cricket Australia in the aftermath of the ‘Sandpapergate scandal’ which broke out last year.

Steve Smith is basically Australia captain in all but name. The Aus bowlers & fielders are taking their lead from him over Tim Paine. Paine tries to set a field, but is overruled nearly everytime. Could play on his mind if it continues.#bbctms #ashes2019 @SkyCricket @bbctms — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) August 3, 2019

Steve Smith is going to decide what Tim Paine is having for tea. — Nick Miller (@NickMiller79) August 3, 2019

Steve Smith chooses Tim Paine’s seats at the City Ground — Jonathan Liew (@jonathanliew) August 3, 2019

It’s pretty obvious Steve Smith is Australia captain, Paine has the (C) next to his name but Smith is running the show #TheAshes — Thomas Stirk (@TomStirk1992) August 3, 2019

Is Tim Paine a captain who just tosses the coin. Smith seems to have the biggest say. — John Winstanley (@WinstanleyJohn) August 3, 2019

If I were Paine, I’d send Smith out to field at deep mid-wicket — P.G. Wodelouse (@PGWodelouse) August 3, 2019

Looking good for England Smith giving out all the instructions. Undermining Paine who’s effectively a pair of gloves at this point. Aussies will be back to there cheating ways within 2 tests #Ashes #Hidethesandpaper — Liam Cleary (@TheOneLiam) August 3, 2019

I love how the camera goes to Steve Smith when they're deciding whether or not to review a decision 😂 — Daniel's Cricket Chronicle (@TheCricketChro2) August 3, 2019

Smith also bowled two overs of spin in the afternoon session, which also prompted some fans to speculate whether Smith had ‘brought himself on’.

There is no question of Smith or Australia being pulled up by ICC as the ‘leadership ban’ was imposed by Australia themselves. The most umpires can do is to have a word with teams if they think somebody else is captaining the team if they think the over rate is being compromised.