Australia put up brave front despite losing women’s T20 series to India at home

Alyssa Healy returns for international swansong in first ODI between teams since defeat in World Cup semifinal.

By: Express News Service
3 min readFeb 22, 2026 04:39 PM IST
India W vs Australia WAustralia lost the 3-match T20I series against India 2-1. (X/BCCI Women)
Make us preferred source on Google

They have lost a home series for the first time since 2017 and there’re questions confronting the Australian women’s team ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup in June. It also puts the hosts 2-4 behind India in the multi-format series, going into the ODI leg that begins in Brisbane on Tuesday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Skipper Sophie Molineux put up a brave front, saying that the series was their first T20s in about 11 months and first matches in any format since the ODI World Cup, where they lost to the Harmanpreet Kaur-led team in the semifinals. But the perennial favourites in women’s cricket need some soul-searching.

“I think firstly, just getting back together as a group again, it’s been three or four months … and we’ve got a massive tournament on the horizon, which we’ve had one eye on,” Molineux said after the 17-run series-deciding defeat in Adelaide.

She said the team backed itself to overhaul the target but lost wickets at inopportune moments.

“With the bat, we looked good early, and players got going but we just lost key wickets at really big times, which can happen in T20 cricket,” Molineux said. “We were probably a few short at the 10-over mark, and had to push on. But all in all, there were plenty of positives.”

Also Read | Smriti Mandhana takes centerstage in Adelaide, and finds substantial supporting acts, as India beat Australia in T20I leg

The Aussies now need to draw a line under the setback. Their next game will be a rematch with the team that ended their reign as 50-over world champions.

“That’s first and foremost our priority, to get to Brisbane, reassess and park these T20s,” Molineux said. “Games against India in that format are always exciting, and we have to play really well to beat them.”

Story continues below this ad

“I think there’s a lot of lessons learned that we can bring back when we’re in the West Indies and prep for that T20 World Cup. But we’ve got to park that and move on to one-day cricket, which is really cool.”

The upcoming games will also be the international swansong for former skipper Alyssa Healy, who has announced her retirement after the India series. She will be leading the team in the ODIs and the one-off Test.

“There’s an extra incentive there to send her (Healy) off on the best note possible as well,” Molineaux said. “Playing in Australia, on our home grounds, it’s going to be a really good series, that one-day component.

“Our last format was that one-day World Cup as well, so there’s plenty there that we want to bounce back from. Very much looking forward to getting into that format.”

Story continues below this ad

The second and third ODIs will be played in Hobart (February 27 and March 1), with the Test match at the WACA ground in Perth (March 6-9).

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
England vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Updates
ENG vs SL Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: England face Sri Lanka in the Super 8 match in Pallekele.
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs SA
The rebirth of Ajay Sharma: How a Delhi cricketer found redemption coaching J&K to their first-ever Ranji Trophy final
Ajay Sharma Jammu and Kashmir coach Ranji trophy
From Gaya village to the world stage: UAE's T20 World Cup star Sohaib Khan’s rise gives hope to Kothi’s boys
Sohaib Khan, Sohaib Khan profile, who is Sohaib Khan, T20 World Cup, icc t20 world cup, Kothi Kings Cricket Club, uae Canada T20 World Cup match, Indian express news, current affairs

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
Advertisement
Best of Express
Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand
Trump, tariffs
‘No leader of this rank has surrendered in Maoist history’: Who is Devuji
Top officials in Telangana said on Sunday that Thippiri Tirupathi alias Devuji, 62, has surrendered.
Ram Gopal Varma makes his loyalties towards Dhurandhar known ahead of Dhuroxic clash on March 19: 'One respects the audience's intelligence...'
Ram Gopal Varma writes another long X post on Dhurandhar 2's clash with Toxic.
From 7 to 80 films a year, Rs 6 crore to Rs 30 crore productions: Sargun Mehta reveals the massive ‘boom’ in the Punjabi film industry
Sargun Mehta on Punjabi film industry
'Treated like criminals': Indian influencer's dream vacation to South Korea with wife turns into 38-hour detention nightmare
The couple arrived at Jeju Island for their vacation, but they were denied entry and taken to a holding area
'Master’s in Math, driving for survival': Viral post of highly educated Rapido rider sparks debate on broken job market
After spending five to six years preparing for government teaching examinations without success, he ultimately turned to driving to support himself
England vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Updates
ENG vs SL Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: England face Sri Lanka in the Super 8 match in Pallekele.
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs SA
We need to be wary about getting too carried away by success of AI Impact Summit
artificial intelligence, Narendra Modi, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, chatgpt, Sam Altman, AI Impact Summit, AI Summit, 2026 AI Summit, machine thinking, Indian express news, current affairs
IEEPA not lone arrow in the quiver: Donald Trump’s tariff options, limitations
Donald Trump tariff policy, IEEPA Supreme Court ruling, Section 122 Trade Act 1974, Section 301 USTR investigation, Section 232 Trade Expansion Act, Howard Lutnick court argument, Jamieson Greer press briefing, US tariff legal options, Global Trade Alert analysis, Section 338 tariffs, sectoral tariffs semiconductors pharmaceuticals
Checking your phone 50 to 80 times a day: Psychologist points out if your attention span is in danger
how often should you check your phone in a day
Motorola Moto Watch review: This ‘accessible’ smartwatch offers long battery life and better fitness metrics
Motorola Moto Watch review
Advertisement
Feb 22: Latest News