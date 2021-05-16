‘Lot of people to blame, Bancroft won’t be last to speak out’: Australia’s former bowling coach

David Saker, Australia’s bowling coach during the infamous ball-tampering series in 2018, said Cameron Bancroft’s bombshell that Australian bowlers knew what was happening is not going to be the last word spoken on the incident.

Saker, who left his post in early 2019, did not specify who else knew what but said that there were “a lot of people to blame” for the ‘Sandpaper-gate’ scandal, according to The Age and Sydney Morning Herald.

“It could have been stopped and it wasn’t, which is unfortunate. Cameron’s a very nice guy. He’s just doing it to get something off his chest… He’s not going to be the last,” Saker said.

“You could point your finger at me, you could point your finger at Boof [then coach Darren Lehmann], could you point it at other people, of course you could… We all know that we made a monumental mistake. The gravity wasn’t as plain until it all came out,” he added.

READ | Bancroft’s bombshell threatens to blow lid off Aussie script

Cricket Australia issued a statement following Bancroft’s remarks, saying that the governing body was open to any new information relating to the incident.

“CA has maintained all along that if anyone is in possession of new information in regards to the Cape Town Test of 2018 they should come forward and present it,” the governing body said.

This followed an interview where Bancroft hinted Australia’s bowlers may have known sandpaper was being used on the ball during the third Test against South Africa at Newlands.