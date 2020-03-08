India’s World Cup dream turns sour at final hurdle, Australia win 5th title

Australia overpowered the Harmanpreet Kaur-led unit by 85 runs. (Source: Twitter/T20WorldCup) Australia overpowered the Harmanpreet Kaur-led unit by 85 runs. (Source: Twitter/T20WorldCup)

Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney starred in Melbourne as Australia defended their World T20 title in the summit clash against India on Saturday. The Aussie pair completed their respective half-centuries, as their side overpowered the Harmanpreet Kaur-led unit by 85 runs. This was Australia’s fifth Women’s T20 World Cup victory.

Toss: Australia won the toss and elected to bat.

First Innings: The opening pair of Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney got Australia off to a solid start, adding 115 runs for the first wicket in less than 12 overs. Healy was removed by Radha Yadav on 75 off just 39 balls when she tried to smash the bowler over the long-on boundary. Her spectacular innings included seven fours and five sixes.

Meanwhile, her partner Mooney remained unbeaten on 78 from 54 balls, helping her side post a stiff 184/4 in 20 overs.

Australia finish on 184/4 India require the highest ever Women’s #T20WorldCup chase. Can they make history? SCORE 📝 https://t.co/fEHpcoaPbC pic.twitter.com/ZtC4OCjpVg — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 8, 2020

Among the Indians, Shikha Pandey was the most expensive out of the lot. She conceded 52 runs in her four-over quota. Deepti Sharma, who had an equally disappointing outing in Melbourne on Sunday, scalped two wickets. Poonam and Radha Yadav were the other wicket-takers, sharing a wicket each.

Second Innings:

Huge wicket! Shafali Verma – India’s leading run-scorer this #T20WorldCup – goes for 2! SCORE 📝 https://t.co/fEHpcnTek4 pic.twitter.com/h42jLKDs0I — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 8, 2020

In response, India’s star performer of the tournament Shafali Verma failed to provide the team with the start they would have hoped for. She was removed cheaply on 2 by Megan Schutt in the first over of the 185-run chase.

Harmanpreet Kaur scored more than three times as many runs in her first innings of the 2018 #T20WorldCup as she has in the entirety of the 2020 tournament. A campaign to forget for India’s skipper. pic.twitter.com/fYC5hzVd5O — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 8, 2020

Adding more woes, wicketkeeper-batswoman Taniya Bhatia was retired hurt on 2, while Jemimah Rodrigues was dismissed on a two-ball duck, pushing India on the backfoot. India’s experienced pair of skipper Harmanpreet and Smriti Mandhana also failed to prove their mettle as the hosts bundled out India on 99 in 19.1 overs.

Richa Ghosh, who was not part of India’s playing XI, got her chance to display her batting skills in a jam-packed MCG. She came to bat in place of Taniya, making Richa the first concussion substitute in T20 World Cup final. She was removed by Schutt on 18.

Game changer: The individual contributions by Healy and Mooney proved to be the game-changer in the summit clash on Wednesday. The pair broke carnage on the Indian bowlers, right from the word go, adding 49 runs in the powerplay overs. Their tenacity remained the same as they added another 65 runs in the next five overs.

The two highest opening stands of the tournament ✅

The two leading run-scorers in the tournament ✅

The two highest #T20WorldCup final scores ever ✅ Sum up the Healy-Mooney partnership in an emoji 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EU7B7Mu5RJ — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 8, 2020

Healy was then finally removed by Radha in the 12th over, but by that time her 39-ball 75 had already helped Australia take control in the contest. Mooney continued to fetch runs and ended the contest unbeaten and also notching the highest individual score by a cricketer in Women’s T20 World Cup finale.

