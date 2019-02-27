Australia to sport replica of 1999 World Cup jersey in ODI series vs New Zealand

Toggle Menu
This was after Cricket Australia had invited fans to take part in an online voting process and choose their all-time favourite kit.

Australian won the ICC World Cup in 1999. (Youtube)

Australian cricket team’s kit from the ICC World Cup in 1999 is all set to make a reappearance during the next ODI series against New Zealand next season. This was after Cricket Australia had invited fans to take part in an online voting process and choose their all-time favourite kit. The choice ultimately boiled down to green ‘shooting stars’ on yellow which the Aussies wore when they lifted the title under the leadership of Steve Waugh.

The poll started with seven classic Australian kits from the 20th century and one from the early 2000s. Out of them, the 1992-94 jersey and 1999 progressed to the next stage where the latter won by a margin of 67 percent.

“The poll was run across multiple platforms, with a total of almost 450,000 votes cast across cricket.com.au, the CA Live app and social media platforms Facebook, Twitter and Instagram,” cricket australia revealed on its website.

Describing the choice as a romantic pick Australia fast bowler Kane Richardson said, “A few other boys have said they want numbers on the pocket of the trousers,” Richardson revealed on The Unplayable Podcast.”

“I don’t understand why we wouldn’t do it. Nostalgia, and the yellow helmets – it has to be done,” he added.

