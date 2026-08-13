Australia 198 all out, record lowest-ever Test score against Bangladesh in Darwin

Bangladesh bowled out Australia for their lowest Test score in head-to-head meetings in Darwin. (AP Photo)

Three days after they were shot out for 54 by the Cricket Australia XI in a practice game, Bangladesh made a resounding start to their Test series in Australia on Thursday, bowling out the hosts for 198 in Darwin.

After Australia captain Pat Cummins surprisingly opted to bat first, the Bangladesh pace trio comprising Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud and Ebadot Hossain immediately set to work to surprise the former World Test Championship winners. Mahmud emerged the pick of the bowlers, registering a career-best 6 for 55 in 17 overs.

Smith wages lone battle

Australia were rocked early, with Mahmud dismissing openers Jake Weatherald and Travis Head in succession in the 12th and 14th overs. No. 3 batter Marnus Labuschagne who has endured a lean Test run over the last 20 games, fell for one run off 20 deliveries, caught in the slips off Hossain.