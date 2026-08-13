Australia 198 all out, record lowest-ever Test score against Bangladesh in Darwin

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Three days after they were shot out for 54 by the Cricket Australia XI in a practice game, Bangladesh made a resounding start to their Test series in Australia on Thursday, bowling out the hosts for 198 in Darwin.
After Australia captain Pat Cummins surprisingly opted to bat first, the Bangladesh pace trio comprising Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud and Ebadot Hossain immediately set to work to surprise the former World Test Championship winners. Mahmud emerged the pick of the bowlers, registering a career-best 6 for 55 in 17 overs.
Australia were rocked early, with Mahmud dismissing openers Jake Weatherald and Travis Head in succession in the 12th and 14th overs. No. 3 batter Marnus Labuschagne who has endured a lean Test run over the last 20 games, fell for one run off 20 deliveries, caught in the slips off Hossain.
CHOPPED ON! Travis Head departs as Bangladesh continue the strong start. #AUSvBAN pic.twitter.com/Ue7ps3fexB
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 13, 2026
Australia were reduced to 74 for four at the stroke of lunch, with Cameron Green falling on the last delivery before the break.
The Aussies, who finished runners-up in the previous WTC cycle, were saved partly by Steve Smith’s lone battle from No. 4. Running out of partners through the second session, Smith eventually fell to Mahmud on 71, with the 26-year-old seamer registering his third Test five-for and a first outside Asia.
Australia’s 198 was also their lowest-ever Test score against Bangladesh. They were previously shot out for 217 in Chattogram in 2017 during their solitary Test defeat against Bangladesh.
It is also their second-lowest first-innings score in a WTC match at home, only behind their 152 all out against England in the 2025 Boxing Day Test.
The ongoing Darwin Test is the first Test match between the sides in Australia in 23 years. While Australia lead the WTC standings, Bangladesh are fourth after as many games this cycle.
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