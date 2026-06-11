0/3 in 2 overs: Australia off to record poor start to an ODI as Bangladesh run riot

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Australia won the toss and chose to bat in their second ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur but they were possibly regretting that decision soon thereafter as they found themselves down three wickets for no runs at the end of the second over. It marks the first time in their 55-year history of playing men’s ODIs that Australia have lost their first three wickets for no runs.
Taskin Ahmed bowled the first over and dismissed Matthew Short for the opening wicket off the fourth ball. It was a back of a length delivery outside off that Short chose to leave. However, the ball sharply came back in and smashed into the off stump.
For the first time in their ODI history, Australia lose three wickets for no runs. Sensational start from Bangladesh in Dhaka. It’s also only the fourth instance of a team slipping to 0/3 in all men’s ODIs.#BANvsAUS
— Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) June 11, 2026
Senior fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman shared new ball duties with Taskin, his first delivery in the second over was pitched on a good length outside the line of off stump. Short’s opening partner Cooper Connolly, who had made a few waves playing for Punjab Kings in the 2026 IPL, took a tentative push at the ball, it took an outside edge of his bat and went into the gloves of wicketkeeper Litton Das. Connolly was gone for a golden duck and Australia had lost two wickets for no runs.
The third wicket came off the last ball of that over. Mustafizur drew Matt Renshaw across his crease with a delivery pitching outside off. The ball grazed the outside edge and was caught by Litton again. Australia’s score read 0/3 at the end of the 2nd over.
The Fizz Strikes Again! 🇧🇩 Mustafizur Rahman gets Matt Renshaw, Litton Das takes a sharp catch pic.twitter.com/DRvqeZSv8M
— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) June 11, 2026
Captain Josh Inglis and Alex Carey then held fort but not for long. Mustafizur got his third wicket in the eighth over of the match when Carey sliced an attempted square drive straight into the hands of Najmul Hossain Shanto at point. Inglis then fell 10 overs later to spinner Tanvir Islam in the 18th. At the end of the 20th over of the match, Australia were tottering at 79/5 with Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green in the middle.
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