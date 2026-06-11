0/3 in 2 overs: Australia off to record poor start to an ODI as Bangladesh run riot

Australia won the toss and chose to bat in their second ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur but they were possibly regretting that decision soon thereafter as they found themselves down three wickets for no runs at the end of the second over. It marks the first time in their 55-year history of playing men’s ODIs that Australia have lost their first three wickets for no runs.

Taskin Ahmed bowled the first over and dismissed Matthew Short for the opening wicket off the fourth ball. It was a back of a length delivery outside off that Short chose to leave. However, the ball sharply came back in and smashed into the off stump.