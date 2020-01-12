Aussies warm to Smith at No. 3

Australian players warm up at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Australia take on India in the first ODI here on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran) Australian players warm up at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Australia take on India in the first ODI here on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

Morning shows the day – the saying goes. How one starts often dictates how they will finish. Hence, if one is a cricket lover and appreciates the various challenges and contests that the 50-over encounter provides in a condensed time-frame, one will be well advised to not miss the first 10 overs of either innings when Australia and India do battle in their short three-game series.

Because that’s when Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Steve Smith and David Warner are likely to set the tone for their sides, against some high-quality fast bowling from both teams. With not much heavy artillery in the rear, the damage with the bat needs to be done at the top.

It is the opening skirmishes that are likely to decide who eventually comes out on top in Mumbai, Rajkot and Bengaluru. India’s top three of Rohit, Shikhar Dhawan or Rahul (take your pick) and skipper Kohli make the line-up as top-heavy as one can get. In fact, it was what lay hidden beneath the cream that brought India’s 2019 World Cup campaign to an end in the semifinals. After seeing off the likes of Bangladesh, West Indies and Sri Lanka in recent months, the usual suspects will have to lead the line against undeniably a stronger opposition this time.

Regardless of results in the last few matches, the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube and Manish Pandey don’t provide the aura of a blockbuster middle order. Some of them were found wanting against the same opposition about nine months ago.

Australia have been frequent visitors to India in the last few decades, and when they came last year before the World Cup, they recovered from a 0-2 deficit to take the ODI series 3-2. What made the achievement even more laudable was that it was done without the services of Warner and Smith. With the two back in the side, the Aussie selectors could even afford to drop Usman Khawaja, one of the chief architects of last year’s success in India, and Glenn Maxwell, whose x-factor can turn any match on its head.

And if noises coming out of the Australian team management are to be believed, the top three are likely to be skipper Aaron Finch, Warner, followed by Smith in his preferred No.3 spot, where he averages 52.72 compared to 35.61 at four, which is where he batted for most of the World Cup.

And this being a short series provides all the more reason to give the big players as much opportunity as possible to make a big impact by facing as many deliveries as possible.

“There is a fair chance Steve Smith will bat No.3,” interim coach Andrew McDonald told AAP. “The top three fall into Warner, Finch and Smith.”

Even though Marnus Labuschagne will hope to replicate his Test exploits against the white ball, with the likes of Ashton Turner, Peter Handscomb, D’Arcy Short, Ashton Agar and Alex Carey to fill the remainder of the batting spots with, it becomes clear that the top order will largely decide Aussie fortunes.

There has hardly been much ODI cricket played since the World Cup – Australia haven’t had any while India has only had five completed matches – and one needs to go back to the English summer to gauge the form of key players in the 50-over format. Rohit was the top-scorer of the tournament with 648 runs, just one more than Warner. Finch was seventh on the list with 507. Though Kohli, Smith and Rahul finished outside the top-10, their undeniable pedigree makes it almost certain that they will impact the upcoming series with the bat.

With the two pace attacks on display being arguably the best two going around, it makes added sense to field players who can cope with the tough challenges they will pose.

If the hosts will have to deal with Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Kane Richardson, the Indians have the ability to match them with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami with Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur giving ample proof of what they can bring to the table.

So, if the top order negotiates the opening spells without much damage, they can lay the foundation for a big total or a successful chase. Conversely, if the quality pacers on display get the big guns out cheaply, they can almost decide the fate of the match before the halfway mark of an innings.

There will be no time for sighters when the action gets underway between the two familiar foes.

