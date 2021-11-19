Aussie Test captain Tim Paine embroiled in ‘sexting’ scandal, resigns

Tim Paine resigns as Australia’s Test captain weeks ahead of Ashes after it emerges that he is being investigated for sexting scandal. The bombshell announcement has thrown Australia’s Ashes defence into chaos less than three weeks out from the series opener.

Paine announced his resignation from the captaincy at a press conference in Hobart on Friday afternoon, following revelations of a ‘sexting’ incident involving a former Cricket Tasmania employee in 2017.

JUST IN: Tim Paine stands down as captain of the Australian Men’s Test team… More to come… #Ashes — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 19, 2021

Reports claimed a Cricket Tasmania female employee was offended by “Mr Paine’s sexually explicit, unwelcome and unsolicited photograph of his genitals in addition to the graphic sexual comments.”

Paine will, however, continue to be a part of the Australian team. “It’s an incredibly difficult decision but the right one for me, my family and cricket,” Paine said.

Tim Pains resigns as an Australian captain after sexting scandal. He had sent unsolicited d**k pictures and a flurry of lewd messages to former employee of Tasmania cricket. Here is his statement, apologising to his family and announcing resignation. #SextingGate #TimPaine pic.twitter.com/dtFQR3g9hz — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) November 19, 2021

“Although exonerated I deeply regretted in incident at a time and I do so today. I spoke to my wife and family at a time and enormously grateful for their forgiveness and support,” he added.