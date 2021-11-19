scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, November 19, 2021
MUST READ

Aussie Test captain Tim Paine embroiled in ‘sexting’ scandal, resigns

Vice-captain Pat Cummins set to become the first fast bowler to captain the Test side in 65 years.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: November 19, 2021 9:48:41 am
Tim Paine, Tim Paine on loosing, Ind vs Aus test matck, Australia test tour, Sports news, Indian express newsThe 36-year-old was promoted to captain following the ball tampering scandal in South Africa in 2018 but has resigned in shame following the latest scandal to rock Australian cricket. (FILE)

Tim Paine resigns as Australia’s Test captain weeks ahead of Ashes after it emerges that he is being investigated for sexting scandal. The bombshell announcement has thrown Australia’s Ashes defence into chaos less than three weeks out from the series opener.

Paine announced his resignation from the captaincy at a press conference in Hobart on Friday afternoon, following revelations of a ‘sexting’ incident involving a former Cricket Tasmania employee in 2017.

Reports claimed a Cricket Tasmania female employee was offended by “Mr Paine’s sexually explicit, unwelcome and unsolicited photograph of his genitals in addition to the graphic sexual comments.”

Paine will, however, continue to be a part of the Australian team. “It’s an incredibly difficult decision but the right one for me, my family and cricket,” Paine said.

“Although exonerated I deeply regretted in incident at a time and I do so today. I spoke to my wife and family at a time and enormously grateful for their forgiveness and support,” he added.

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs NZ
IND vs NZ 1st T20I in pics: India herald start of new era with win
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Nov 19: Latest News