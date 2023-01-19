Aussie teen Phoebe Litchfield displays class in a thumping 10-wicket triumph over Pakistan

With yet another batting masterclass, Australia’s 19-year old Phoebe Litchfiled amassed 67 runs off 61 balls and torched the hosts to a massive 10-wicket win over Pakistan.

With only 19.2 overs required to seal a series win, young Litchfield scored an unbeaten half-century in just her second career ODI at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

For the second time in as many games, Phoebe Litchfield hits the winning runs for Australia! Weapon #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/bYXey3E3rl — Australian Women’s Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) January 18, 2023

In her debut match on Monday, Litchfield smashed an unbeaten 78-run knock off 92 balls and became the player of the match.

Her crucial knock including captain Meg Lanning’s swift fifty helped her side claim an easy eight-wicket win and Australia took a 1-0 lead in the three-match bilateral series.

The 19-year old left-handed batter has a strike rate of 94.77 with a run tally of 145 runs.

“To get off the mark was the first job, but to stick with Meg and then hit the running runs, it’s a nice feeling,” Player of the Match Litchfield told reporters in the post-match press conference on Monday.

“I’d never batted with Meg or played with her and she’s just the best batting partner,” she added.

“She knows exactly what to say and whenever I felt under pressure, she either scored a four or came down the other end and gave me some words of advice.”