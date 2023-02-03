scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Advertisement

Aussie legend Rachel Haynes appointed head coach of Adani owned WPL team, Nooshin Al Khadeer also roped in

The Adani Sportsline-owned Gujarat Giants, bought for a whopping Rs 1289 crore, has already roped in former India captain Mithali Raj as their mentor and advisor.

Australia's Rachael Haynes plays a shot. (Reuters)

Multiple-time World Cup winner Australian opener Rachel Haynes has been appointed head coach of the Gautam Adani-owned Women’s Premier League (WPL) team Gujarat Giants while Nooshin Al Khadeer, who guided India to U-19 team to World Cup triumph, will be bowling coach.

The Adani Sportsline-owned Gujarat Giants, bought for a whopping Rs 1289 crore, has already roped in former India captain Mithali Raj as their mentor and advisor.

Former senior women’s team coach Tushar Arothe will be the team’s batting coach and Gavan Twining will look after fielding department.
“Not only have they carved a niche for themselves in their roles, but their stories of resilience will be an inspiration for the team,” said Mithali.

“Their combined strengths will enable Gujarat Giants to give their best performance on the ground at the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League, which will inspire several aspiring women athletes.” Haynes, who has played at the highest level for more than a decade, has won six world championship titles with the Australian team and was the vice-captain of the side from 2017-2022.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
Budget 2023: Choosing the right tax regime
Budget 2023: Choosing the right tax regime

The left-handed batter, who was an integral part of the very successful national set-up, is a veteran of 84 T20Is and played crucial roles in the Australian team’s title winning campaigns at the 2018 and 2020 T20 World Cups.

Haynes, who was part of the team that won the 2022 Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand, has also turned out for the Sydney Thunder in the Women’s Big Bash League, often leading the run scoring charts for her side.

“The Women’s Premier League is such an exciting addition to the cricket landscape. The opportunity to be involved in the inaugural season with the Adani Sportline owned Gujarat Giants and work with the brilliant Mithali Raj is something I’m really looking forward to,” said Haynes.

Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“We have formed a wonderful coaching team, with Nooshin Al Khadeer, Tushar Arothe and Gavan Twining, who will be bringing on board their rich experience which will help the team to play an exciting brand of cricket which our fans will enjoy watching.”

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 19:12 IST
Next Story

Adani stock rout: RBI allays concerns, says banking sector resilient and stable

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Photos: New Zealand team practice ahead of 3rd T20I against India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 03: Latest News
close