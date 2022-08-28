scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

Watch: Steve Smith’s jaw-dropping catch to dismiss Zimbabwe’s Tony Munyonga in first ODI

Steve Smith took a screamer in the 25th over after an Adam Zampa delivery was smacked high into the air by Munyonga.

Steve Smith, Adam Zampa, Steve Smith catch, Steve smith running catch, AUS vs ZIM 1st ODISmith, who returned to Aussie side after battling injuries on the Sri Lanka tour in June, showed incredible skill to judge this high ball while running backwards at full tilt, diving to snare the catch just above the Townsville turf. (Videograbs)

Australian star cricketer Steve Smith has started off the summer in style as he took a diving catch to dismiss Tony Munyonga in the first ODI between Australia and Zimbabwe in Townsville on Sunday.

It was the 25th over of the innings when Adam Zampa’s delivery was smacked high into the air by Munyonga and Smith took a screamer. Smith, who returned to Aussie side after battling injuries on the Sri Lanka tour in June, showed incredible skill to judge this high ball while running backwards at full tilt, diving to snare the catch just above the Townsville turf. Smith had to run hard just to get within the range of where the ball would land. He kept his eyes on the ball and produced the blinder.

Having won the toss, Australia chose to field first. Munyonga exited for 7. It was Adam Zampa’s second wicket of the game having clean-bowled Zimbabwean opener Tadiwanashe Marumani who departed just shy of a half century. With Marumani’s 45 and Wessely Madhevere’s 72, the visitors were 190/7 in 45 overs of the innings. Zampa, who returned to the side after the birth of his first child,  scalped 3 for 57 in his 10-over quota.

Zimbabwe will be playing a three-match ODI series in Australia. Australia hasn’t hosted Zimbabwe for an ODI series since January 2004, when they were part of a tri-series that included India.

 

First published on: 28-08-2022 at 08:58:17 am
Asia Cup: Afghanistan wipe out Sri Lanka with 8-wicket win
