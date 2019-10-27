AUS vs SL: Kasun Rajitha becomes most expensive bowler in T20Is

Sri Lanka bowler Kasun Rajitha on Sunday became the bowler with most expensive figures in a T20I. The right-arm medium seamer gave away 75 runs in his four overs quota during Sri Lanka’s first T20I against Australia at the Adelaide Oval.

The previous holder of this unwanted record was Turkey’s Tunahan Turan, who gave away 70 runs while playing against Czech Republic in August this year.

The bowler was taken for a toss by Australian batsmen right from his first over. He conceded 11 runs in his first over and retuned to give away 21 in his second.

The third over bowled by the 26-year-old was more expensive as he gave away 25 and his final over went for 18. He was hit for seven boundaries and six maximums during his spell.

David Warner’s unbeaten 100 off 56 deliveries helped Australia pile up a gigantic 233/2 on the board. The Aussie opener was well supported by skipper Aaron Finch, who scored 64 in just 36 deliveries, and Glenn Maxwell, who also completed his half-century.

In response, Sri Lanka got off to a poor start and found themselves struggling at 29/3 at the end of powerplays. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals and could only manage 99/9 in 20 overs, thus losing the contest by 134 runs.