Australia vs Sri Lanka 4th T20I Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: When and where to watch match live?

LIVE Stream Australia vs Sri Lanka match Online: Sri Lanka will take on Australia in the 4th T20I on Friday in order to salvage some pride, having already conceded the 5-match series to the hosts, who at the moment lead by 3-0.

On Tuesday, Glenn Maxwell and Aaron Finch shared a 50-run third-wicket stand to guide Australia toward a six-wicket win in the third Twenty20 cricket international, clinching the five-match series with two games to spare.

Australia won the first game by 20 runs and the second in a Super Over in Sydney on Sunday after the scores were level at the end of the regulation overs. Sri Lanka scored 18 in the last over of that game to gain some confidence but, after scoring 17 in the first two overs at Canberra’s Manuka Oval, struggled against the Australian bowling attack.

Squads:

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ben McDermott, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara

Where is Australia vs Sri Lanka 4th T20I match being played?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka 4th T20I will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

At what time does Australia vs Sri Lanka 4th T20I match start?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka 4th T20I begins at 1:40 PM IST on Friday (February 18).

Where to watch the live coverage of the Australia vs Sri Lanka 4th T20I match?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka 4th T20I will be aired live on Sony Six & Sony Six HD (English) channels.

How to watch Australia vs Sri Lanka 4th T20I match online?

The online streaming of the Australia vs Sri Lanka 4th T20I will be available on the Sonyliv app and the website.