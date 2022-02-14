Australia vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: When and where to watch match live?

LIVE Stream Australia vs Sri Lanka match Online: Australia is all set to lock horns with Sri Lanka for the 3rd T20 in the ongoing 5-match series to seal the title. Australia currently leads 2-0. The 3rd T20 could be the series decider if Sri Lanka fails to make a comeback in the series.

In the last match, Australia hung on for a Super Over victory in a dramatic finish but an injury to Steve Smith cast a shadow over the hosts seizing a 2-0 series lead.

Million-dollar man Josh Hazlewood (3-22) lived up to his Indian Premier League auction price tag in delivering a clutch Super Over that only went for five runs to save the Aussies’ blushes following a fumbling fielding display.

Squads:

Australia:

Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Josh Inglis, Ben McDermott, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

Sri Lanka:

Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Janith Liyanage, Charith Asalanka, Ramesh Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamil Mishara, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Shiran Fernando.

Where is Australia vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match being played?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I will take place at the Manuka Oval, Canberra.

At what time does Australia vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match start?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I begins at 1:40 PM IST on Tuesday (February 15).

Where to watch the live coverage of the Australia vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I will be aired live on Sony Six & Sony Six HD (English) channels.

How to watch Australia vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match online?

The online streaming of the Australia vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I will be available on the Sonyliv app and the website.