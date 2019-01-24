Australia vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Cricket Streaming Online: When and where to watch AUS vs SL 1st Test?

Australia vs Sri Lanka, SL vs Aus 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After going down against India in the Test and ODI series, Australia would seek for rejuvenation as they host Sri Lanka in a 2-match Test series. On the other hand, Sri Lanka too would like to get their form back on track after failing to secure a single win in their recently-concluded tour to New Zealand.

Australia would miss the services of seamer Josh Hazlewood, who was ruled out of the entire series due to a back injury. Jhye Richardson has been included in the squad as replacement for Hazlewood. The young seamer was clinical for the home side in the ODI series against India, as he became the second-highest wicket taker after Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Sri Lanka also will be without their talisman all-rounder Angelo Matthews and Nuwan Pradeep, as the duo have been ruled out of the series after picking up injuries in the warm-up match in Hobart.

When is Australia vs Sri Lanka 1st Test?

The 1st Test between Australia and Sri Lanka will take place on Thursday, January 24, 2019.

Where is Australia vs Sri Lanka 1st Test?

The 1st Test between Australia and Sri Lanka will be played at the The Gabba in Brisbane.

What time does Australia vs Sri Lanka 1st Test begin?

Australia vs Sri Lanka 1st Test will begin at 8:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 8:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia vs Sri Lanka 1st Test?

Australia vs Sri Lanka 1st Test will broadcast on Sony Ten 3 and SONY TEN 3 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of Australia vs Sri Lanka 1st Test?

Australia vs Sri Lanka 1st Test live streaming will be available on Sony Six.

Squads:

Australia: Marcus Harris, Joe Burns, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Kurtis Patterson, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dinesh Chandimal (c), Kusal Mendis, Roshen Silva, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara