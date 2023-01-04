AUS vs SA: Matthew Renshaw tests positive for Covid-19, named in the Playing XI for SCG Test

Australian player Matthew Renshaw has tested Covid-19 positive on the morning of the final Test against South Africa. The 26-year-old returned a positive rapid antigen test after feeling unwell before playing for the SCG Test.

Despite the positive result, Renshaw was named in the XI, listed to bat at number six, and Australia say he will “continue to take part in the match”. The left-hander was seen sitting near the team dugout on the outfield during the Test’s first session as he was separated from the rest of the squad. The entire Australian side stood arm in arm during the National Anthem ceremony, except Renshaw, who stood at the end of the line with a clear gap between he and fast bowler Josh Hazlewood.

Renshaw is allowed to keep playing under ICC rules if he feels well enough to do so. If he doesn’t, and his positive test is confirmed with a PCR test, Peter Handscomb will is the likely man to come into the side to replace Renshaw.

Channel 7 reported that former coach Justin Langer said there’s “no way” Renshaw would want to give his spot up. “There is no way, whether he’s got COVID or not, that he’s giving up this shot for anything in the world,” Langer said on Channel 7.

Renshaw has not donned the Baggy Green since the sandpaper episode in 2018. He has so far played 11 Tests with a highest score of 184.