Playing UNO cards, changing room cricket and simply chilling: Aussie cricketers reveal their rain-delay pass time activities

After heavy rain washed out the third day of the already weather-disrupted third and final test between Australia and South Africa at the SCG on Friday, Australia players shared their go-to rain activities and how they pass time during a rain-delayed match.

Plenty of choices to pass the time in a rain delay… Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith and Mitch Starc share their go-to 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/32TdwtpSep — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 6, 2023

Left-hand batter Usman Khawaja told 7 Cricket, “It’s changed a lot…when I was young I was absolutely pissed…I would be going around pranking people but I’m a bit older now…a bit more mature.”

“I play with the guys depending on my emotions or if I’m a bit tired I’ll just lay down and have a captain snooze or maybe even read a book.”

While 33-year-old Steve Smith revealed, “If I’m gonna chill then I’m just gonna chill during a rain delay, you’ll normally find me around a crossword somewhere… getting a bit of help from a few of the guys, usually Patty Cummins is pretty close to me on the crossword… George Bailey, if he’s a selector and he’s around we usually try and tackle it together because we’re probably not smart enough to do it ourselves.”

When paceman Mitchell Starc was asked about his plans, he told, “Rain delays are interesting…of late the cards come out which I think is probably fairly known…there might be a few crosswords floating around, general rubbish chat and if it’s a weekend then there’s some other sport on the TV in the changing room but I’m generally around the card table.”

“I play a bit of UNO sometimes, there’s always a debate about the rules…a bit of changing room cricket,” said Marnus Labuschagne.

Apart from the cricketers, commentator Jonty Rhodes was also seen taking up the ‘Tim Tam Slam’ challenge to pass time during the rain-delay. Tim Tam Slam is an Australian foodie ritual that involves sipping a hot beverage through a chocolate wafer cookie and “slamming” it in your mouth for the ultimate chocolate flavour explosion.

Rhodes was seen having a fun time with his fellow commentators as he aced the challenge.

The outlook for the weekend is more promising and Australia should resume their first innings on Saturday on 475-4, with Usman Khawaja 195 not out and closing on his maiden test double century.

Australia have locked up the series after wins in Brisbane and Melbourne but need a victory in the third test to be certain of a place in this year’s World Test Championship final.