ABC Sport has released a video of South African broadcaster Neil Manthorp saying “David Warner isn’t finished yet!” in awe after the 36-year-old scored a ton in his 100th Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Neil Manthorp on air said “Kagiso Rabada’s coming in to have a bowl to Warner. Short, pulled away, will this be a four? It is! There’s David Warner’s 100! Rabada was brought back into the attack having dismissed him five times in his last five innings. And Warner has pulled his first delivery for four. Helmet off. Bat an aloft. Leaps into the air turn to the stand at deep square leg, points his bat and now kisses it and blows the kisses into the crowd. Century number 25. David Warner isn’t finished yet.”

“My goodness me. People saying he was so near to the end. He himself has questioned how long he wants to carry on playing test cricket. But I would imagine that those questions will be shelved for the moment. He is reinvigorated. What an innings” he added.

🏏 "David Warner isn't finished yet!" 💯 1,086 days since his last Test century, Warner enters the history books with his 25th ton, as called by @neilmanthorp and @ashyp_5.

Former cricketer Ashwell Prince was alongside Manthrorp in the commentary box and said, “What a fantastic innings this has been from David Warner on his 100th Test match. You wouldn’t have bet against him before this Test match. He’s come out with intent right from the start. He’s played like the old David Warner and there’s life left yet.”

Prince further went on to say, “And he’s come out and said before this test match he knows which way to go. He’s got to bat the David Warner way, which is to be aggressive, to be positive, and play with that intent as you mentioned and it been an unbelievable inning”.

Warner scored 200 off just 254 balls with 16 boundaries and two mammoth sixes in the scorching heat of 37 degrees Celsius (99F) at Melbourne.

David Warner with his double hundred went past 8000 Test runs in his career. David Warner became the first player in the history of Australian cricket to score a double ton in his 100th Test.

In addition to that, he becomes the 10th player to score 100 in his 100th test among some of the legends of the game.