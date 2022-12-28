scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

AUS vs SA: Spidercam operator at MCG stood down for remainder of Boxing Day Test

Anrich Nortje, spidercam, AUS vs SAAnrich Nortje Nortje was fielding at backward-square during Australia’s first innings when Fox Sports’ ‘Flying Fox’ camera hit the bowler at speed. (AP)
The Spider Camera operator who was handling the device on Day 2 of the MCG Test between Australia and South Africa has been stood down from the remainder of the Boxing Day Test. In a bizarre scene on Tuesday, South African pacer Anrich Nortje was knocked over by a fast-moving spider camera.

Fox issued an apology to Nortje and the South African team after the incident and the Spidercam was back in action on Day 3 with a minimum height of four metres from the ground.

Nortje was fielding at backward-square during Australia’s first innings when Fox Sports’ ‘Flying Fox’ camera hit the bowler at speed. He was knocked to the ground but was on his feet immediately and did not leave the MCG. Steve Smith was among those to check on Nortje’s well-being after the strange incident.

Sharing the incident, Nortje told the media, “I saw cables and then I moved my head and then I saw the camera and I was a little bit too late. It was quite quick.”

“I didn’t know what really hit me, to be honest. It didn’t really change my mindset or anything. I tried to stay focused.

“The one thing we’ve spoken about earlier is how low it is, and it probably shouldn’t be … unless for interviews or something. I don’t think it should be travelling at head height,” he said.

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 08:10 IST
Ranji Trophy Day 2 Live Score Updates: Tamil Nadu need four wickets to clean Delhi batting line-up

