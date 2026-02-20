AUS vs OMA T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score: Adam Zampa picks Hammad Mirza; OMA four down vs AUS in Pallekele

AUS vs OMA T20 World Cup Live Score: Australia will take on Oman.

Australia (AUS) vs Oman (OMA) T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates: Mitchell Marsh’s Australia will take on Jatinder Singh’s Oman in match 40 of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Friday. Both teams are eliminated from the tournament, hence it is a dead rubber

Australia were touted as probable favourites by many, thanks to the injuries have been crashed out of the tournament in the group stage itself. In their poor campaign, they have been humbled by Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka. After not reaching the semifinal in 2022 and 2024, this is another poor campaign for the one-time world champions in the format.

Story continues below this ad Oman, on the other hand, had not much to do. They have been regulars in the Asia Cup and have given a few sparks during those campaigns, and it has been more or less the same at this World Cup. There have been some decent performances from skilled individuals, but not good enough to convert them into victories. SCROLL BELOW FOR UPDATES FROM AUS VS OMA MATCH Live Updates Feb 20, 2026 07:36 PM IST AUS vs OMA T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score: Bartlett gets two Bartlett has got his second wicket. The ball is still moving here, and skipper Jatinder Singh was done by a brilliant yorker from Bartlett. These are the conditions in which Australia excell in and their bowling attack suits. They can make use of their young pacers with the new ball and get control in the middle overs through Zampa. Feb 20, 2026 07:26 PM IST AUS vs OMA T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score: Ellis gets two Nathan Ellis has picked up the second wicket here. Karan was the batter who seemed to have been deceived by the pace and tried to cut the ball and ended up chopping onto the stumps. That is a good wicket. One bowler who could have turned this campaign around for Australia was Ellis but he did not have too much support around him. Feb 20, 2026 07:16 PM IST AUS vs OMA T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score: Stoinis takes second over Marcus Stoinis has taken the second over, which is a bit of a strange move. Australia, with Hazlewood and Cummins would have done the same thing we will never know but injuries to their premium bowlers did cost them big time and tactically they have a bit neither here not there with their pace combinations and spin combinations. Feb 20, 2026 07:06 PM IST AUS vs OMA T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score: Bartlett gets Kaleem Well, there it is, Xavier Bartlett has picked up the first wicket. Aamir Kaleem, the batter, played it through the line and the ball swung back in, and he missed the stumps completely and lost his stumps. There is some swing in the air and seam of the surfac.e Oman batters need to be a bit careful here early on. Feb 20, 2026 06:59 PM IST AUS vs OMA T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score: Let's go! Australians are bowling first here, it is a good opportunity for the Oman batters to play with a bit of freedom and score a good total. However, this wicket at Pallekele does have a bit of moisture in it to start with and will suit the Aussies a bit more. Intresting battle coming up do stay with us. Feb 20, 2026 06:50 PM IST AUS vs OMA T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score: Jatinder Singh at toss Certainly would have batted first, because it looks like a wonderful track to bat on. Yep. No, no, it’s fine, it’s fine. We wanted to bat first. Well, I think this tournament has been a learning curve in our careers, everyone, because I’ve been preaching that, you know, we lack a bit of experience and exposure. I think boys will take a lot of things, a lot of positives from the tournament, and we will bounce back a lot stronger. Well, it’s an honor for us to play against Australia because rarely we get a chance to play with the full members, and boys are looking forward to it. Yeah, we have four changes in the side, so the guys who didn’t get a chance to play last game, they’re all playing in this game. Feb 20, 2026 06:45 PM IST AUS vs OMA T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score: Mitchell Marsh at toss We’re going to bowl first. It’s a fresh wicket and hopefully go well. Oh look, yeah, we certainly respect the noise, I guess you could say, from back home when things don’t quite go to plan for us as a team. We sort of know that’s coming, we respect it. We reflect on ways to get better moving forward. But the last couple of days, obviously, a really disappointed group to not make through the Super 8s. But today is a World Cup match for Australia and we certainly want to finish with a win. Just the one change, Matt Renshaw comes in for Cooper Connolly. Feb 20, 2026 06:43 PM IST AUS vs OMA T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score: OMA playing XI Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Karan Sonavale, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Vinayak Shukla(w), Jiten Ramanandi, Jay Odedra, Shakeel Ahmed, Shafiq Jan Feb 20, 2026 06:40 PM IST AUS vs OMA T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score: AUS playing XI Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim David, Josh Inglis(w), Matt Renshaw, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa Feb 20, 2026 06:24 PM IST AUS vs OMA T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score: Oman skipper Jatinder on facing Australia "And our boys are looking forward to it. Because T20 is a game of momentum and the moments, and if you play those moments right, you can do anything on that particular day. Australia is not doing well at the moment… it is the best time to crush them. The boys are really positive. They are looking forward to the match against Australia to make their mark," Singh remarked. Feb 20, 2026 06:11 PM IST AUS vs OMA T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score: What happened when Australia Oman met last time Oman and Australia similarly met during the group-stages of the 2024 World Cup on a sticky Barbados surface. The Aussies did not romp home then either, with the batters only mustering a 164-run total against the underdogs. But for a strong bowling attack, the Aussies eventually restricted Oman to 125 for nine in 20 overs. However, a long list of injuries and poor form will mean that Oman will bump into a wobbly bowling unit and the probabilities of an upset cannot be entirely overruled. Feb 20, 2026 06:06 PM IST AUS vs OMA T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score: Oman skipper Jatinder on facing Australia "One hundred percent this is an opportunity," said Jatinder on the eve of the one-sided pairing on paper. "And our boys are looking forward to it. Because T20 is a game of momentum and the moments, and if you play those moments right, you can do anything on that particular day. Australia is not doing well at the moment… it is the best time to crush them. The boys are really positive. They are looking forward to the match against Australia to make their mark," Singh remarked. Feb 20, 2026 05:58 PM IST AUS vs OMA T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score: Australia's poor campaign Australia have had a poor outing in this World Cup, having lost to Zimbabwe by 23 runs as well. The Kangaroos' solitary win in this campaign came against Ireland, where the Australians registered a 67-run win in their opening game in Colombo. Feb 20, 2026 05:40 PM IST AUS vs OMA T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score: Mohammed Kaif on Australia "Mighty Aussies they were called after winning the 2023 50-overs World Cup. After that they had a sharp fall. 2024 World T20, 2025 Champions Trophy, 2025 World Test Championship - they were not Mighty. If Hardik Pandya had played the Ahmedabad final in 2023, the Aussies would have lost there too," Kaif posted on X. Feb 20, 2026 05:31 PM IST AUS vs OMA T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score: What did Jatinder Singh say ahead of game "100%, it is an opportunity [playing Australia now]. And our boys are looking forward to it. Because T20 is a game of momentum and moments. If you play those moments right, you can do anything on that particular day. So Australia are not doing well at the moment. As you have rightly said, it is the best time to crush them." Feb 20, 2026 05:21 PM IST AUS vs OMA T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score: AUS predicted XI Mitchell Marsh (c), Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Tim David, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa Feb 20, 2026 05:11 PM IST AUS vs OMA T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score: OMA predicted XI Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh (c), Hammad Mirza, Ashish Odedara/Karan Sonavale, Mohammad Nadeem, Jiten Ramanandi, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Mehmood, Shah Faisal, Shakeel Ahmed Feb 20, 2026 05:00 PM IST AUS vs OMA T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score: Squads Oman Squad: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Ashish Odedara, Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla(w), Mohammad Nadeem, Jiten Ramanandi, Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Mehmood, Shakeel Ahmed, Shah Faisal, Shafiq Jan, Karan Sonavale, Jay Odedra, Wasim Ali



Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis, Matt Renshaw, Matthew Kuhnemann, Steven Smith





Feb 20, 2026 04:49 PM IST AUS vs OMA T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score: Hola! Hello and welcome to our live blog of Australia taking on Oman. It does have a warm-up game vibe, isn't it the only thing that both teams are not going to play any cricket after this game in the tournament? Not a game with any context, but an opportunity for Oman to express themselves and try to pull off an upset of an Australian side that is not at their best. ‘Best time to crush them’: Oman captain sounds warning to wounded Australia ahead of final T20 World Cup 2026 group match T20 World Cup: Oman captain Jatinder Singh is confident that his side could topple Australia in Pallekele. (AP Photo) In a final Group B "dead rubber" at the 2026 T20 World Cup, Oman captain Jatinder Singh is aiming for a historic upset against a "wounded" Australian side that has already been eliminated after shock losses to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka. Despite Oman's own winless campaign and previous struggles, Singh believes Australia's low morale and injury-hit squad provide the "best time to crush them," as both teams look to salvage pride and end their disappointing tournament on a high note in Pallekele. (Read more)

