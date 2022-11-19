scorecardresearch
Josh Hazlewood captains Australia against England in the second ODI

Josh Hazlewood became Australia's 28th ODI captain. He is stepping up for the rested Pat Cummins.

Josh Hazelwoon and Moen Ali at the toss for the second ODI between Australia and England at SCG.(Twitter)

Josh Hazlewood on Saturday became Australia’s 28th ODI captain after regular skipper Pat Cummins was rested for the second ODI against England.

Hazlewood’s announcement comes after Australia did not name a vice-captain for the series after Cummins was announced as the new skipper last month.

Hazelwood won the toss and Australia will bat first

“We just think this wicket might deteriorate throughout the game,” Hazlewood said at the toss.

Australia made two changes with Hazlewood replacing Cummins in the attack and as skipper, while Mitch Marsh will be the allrounder in place of Cameron Green.

England made four changes with acting captain Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes all coming in. Regular captain Jos Buttler, Chris Jordan, Luke Wood and Olly Stone were left out.

Australia beat England by six wickets in the first match on Thursday at Adelaide Oval. The teams conclude the series on Tuesday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

England has been resting and rotating the players for the series as the team has come out of T20 World Cup recently. England opener who was not part of the T20 World Cup squad was recalled for his services for the series.

The three-match ODI series is not a part of the ODI super league.

However, both teams will be looking to figure out their combinations for the ODI World Cup in 2023.

