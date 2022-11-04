Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Aussies aim not just a win, but a big win

AUS vs AFG Live Commentary and Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022 38th Match: Australia and Afghanistan facing each other for the first time in T20Is.

Australia vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022, 38th Match, Super 12 Group 1: Australia look to register a net run rate-boosting victory against Afghanistan today. At the same time, the Afghanistan will also try to cause an upset at the Men’s T20 World Cup. Currently, Australia occupies third place in Group 1, behind New Zealand and England, by way of a far inferior net run rate. This will mark just the first meeting between the two sides in a T20I.

Follow AUS vs AFG Live Score Updates: