Friday, Nov 04, 2022
Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Aussies aim not just a win, but a big win

AUS vs AFG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022 38th Match: Australia and Afghanistan facing each other for the first time in T20Is.

By: Sports Desk
November 4, 2022 10:02:49 am
Australia | Afghanistan | Australia vs Afghanistan | AUS vs AFG | T20 World Cup 2022 | Match 38AUS vs AFG Live Commentary and Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022 38th Match: Australia and Afghanistan facing each other for the first time in T20Is.

Australia vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022, 38th Match, Super 12 Group 1: Australia look to register a net run rate-boosting victory against Afghanistan today. At the same time, the Afghanistan will also try to cause an upset at the Men’s T20 World Cup. Currently, Australia occupies third place in Group 1, behind New Zealand and England, by way of a far inferior net run rate. This will mark just the first meeting between the two sides in a T20I.

AUS vs AFG Predicted Playing XIs

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Afghanistan:Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi

First published on: 04-11-2022 at 10:02:49 am
