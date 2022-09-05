Aur kuch sade layak (Anything else for us to do): Asif Ali’s throwback after defeating India in Asia Cup

Pakistan duo Asif Ali and Mohammad Nawaz were all smiles after defeating India by 5 wickets on Sunday. “Aur kuch sade layak,” said Ali which translates to “Anything else for us to do?” and Nawaz points out to him and said, “Remember the name Asif Ali.”

For the uninitiated, this harks back to a time when Ali produced a match winning knock against Afghanistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup when he hit 4 sixes in an over to steer Pakistan to victory.

After that explosive knock, Ali had taken to Twitter to thank people who were with him during hard times. He tweeted, “Aur koi hukam Pakistan? Shukriya @isbunitedaur woh sub log jinho ne mere per belief rakha mere mushkil waqt mai. #PakistanZindabad” (Any other command Pakistan? Thank You to those people who kept their belief in me during hard times).

After that knock, England’s Ben Stokes had tweeted, “Remember the name Asif Ali,” which is what Sunday’s video was a throwback to.

Aur koi hukam Pakistan? Shukriya @isbunited aur woh sub log jinho ne mere per belief rakha mere mushkil waqt mai. #PakistanZindabad — Asif Ali (@AasifAli45) October 29, 2021

On Sunday’s Asia Cup tie, Ali scored a whirlwind 16 off just 8 balls before being caught leg before by Arshdeep Singh while left-handed batter Nawaz, known more for his orthodox left-arm spin, played the decisive knock of the match.

Remember the name @AasifAli2018 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) October 29, 2021

His 42 off 20 balls was something that India didn’t factor in and there was no gameplan for him as Khushdil Shah and Iftikhar Ali completed a deserving victory with a ball to spare.

The Rizwan-Nawaz partnership of 73 in just 6.5 overs in the mid-stage of the innings had the Indians napping.

Yuzvendra Chahal (1/43 in 4 overs) and Hardik Pandya (1/44 in 4 overs), the two bowlers who were brilliant last Sunday, were pedestrian on the day as Nawaz took both of them to cleaners.

The 87 that came off their cumulative eight overs turned the match in Pakistan’s favour as Nawaz hit six fours and two sixes.

By the time Nawaz was holed out in the deep off Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s bowling, he had inflicted enough damage on the psyche of the Indian attack.