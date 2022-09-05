scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

Aur kuch sade layak (Anything else for us to do): Asif Ali’s throwback after defeating India in Asia Cup

On Sunday's Asia Cup tie, Ali scored a whirlwind 16 off just 8 balls before being caught leg before by Arshdeep Singh while left-handed batter Nawaz, known more for his orthodox left-arm spin, played the decisive knock of the match.

Mohammad Nawaz and Asif Ali (Twitter/Pakistan Cricket)

Pakistan duo Asif Ali and Mohammad Nawaz were all smiles after defeating India by 5 wickets on Sunday. “Aur kuch sade layak,” said Ali which translates to “Anything else for us to do?” and Nawaz points out to him and said, “Remember the name Asif Ali.”

For the uninitiated, this harks back to a time when Ali produced a match winning knock against Afghanistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup when he hit 4 sixes in an over to steer Pakistan to victory.

After that explosive knock, Ali had taken to Twitter to thank people who were with him during hard times. He tweeted, “Aur koi hukam Pakistan? Shukriya @isbunitedaur woh sub log jinho ne mere per belief rakha mere mushkil waqt mai. #PakistanZindabad” (Any other command Pakistan? Thank You to those people who kept their belief in me during hard times).

After that knock, England’s Ben Stokes had tweeted, “Remember the name Asif Ali,” which is what Sunday’s video was a throwback to.

On Sunday’s Asia Cup tie, Ali scored a whirlwind 16 off just 8 balls before being caught leg before by Arshdeep Singh while left-handed batter Nawaz, known more for his orthodox left-arm spin, played the decisive knock of the match.

His 42 off 20 balls was something that India didn’t factor in and there was no gameplan for him as Khushdil Shah and Iftikhar Ali completed a deserving victory with a ball to spare.

The Rizwan-Nawaz partnership of 73 in just 6.5 overs in the mid-stage of the innings had the Indians napping.

Yuzvendra Chahal (1/43 in 4 overs) and Hardik Pandya (1/44 in 4 overs), the two bowlers who were brilliant last Sunday, were pedestrian on the day as Nawaz took both of them to cleaners.
The 87 that came off their cumulative eight overs turned the match in Pakistan’s favour as Nawaz hit six fours and two sixes.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A good day in court, a faint political stirringPremium
A good day in court, a faint political stirring
Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controver...Premium
Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controver...
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocksPremium
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaitedPremium
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaited

By the time Nawaz was holed out in the deep off Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s bowling, he had inflicted enough damage on the psyche of the Indian attack.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-09-2022 at 01:32:04 am
Next Story

When Covid-19 lockdown brought out the teacher in some parents

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Serena Williams' childhood coach traces journey from nine-year-old to World No.1

Serena Williams' childhood coach traces journey from nine-year-old to World No.1

Premium
Why action against only madrasas, why not gurukuls: AIMPLB

Why action against only madrasas, why not gurukuls: AIMPLB

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Premium
A good day in court, a faint political stirring
From Opinion Editor

A good day in court, a faint political stirring

Premium
BJP takes dig at Congress rally, calls it 'Rahul's relaunch 4.0'

BJP takes dig at Congress rally, calls it 'Rahul's relaunch 4.0'

Mohammad Hasnain: The Pakistan pace tearaway who never had it easy

Mohammad Hasnain: The Pakistan pace tearaway who never had it easy

A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ Day
Express Opinion

A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ Day

Premium
Criticising PM risky, says ex-SC judge; Rijiju hits back

Criticising PM risky, says ex-SC judge; Rijiju hits back

'Don't want to put my nose in matter': Bangladesh PM on India-China tensions

'Don't want to put my nose in matter': Bangladesh PM on India-China tensions

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Asia Cup: Sri Lanka defeat Afghanistan in Super 4 match
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 04: Latest News