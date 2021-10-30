Aur koi huqm Pakistan: Asif Ali after taking team to victory with four sixes in an over

Pakistan power hitter Asif Ali produced another match winning knock against Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup on Friday when he hit 4 sixes in an over to steer Pakistan to victory. After that explosive knock, Ali took to Twitter to thank people who were with him during hard times. He tweeted, “Aur koi hukam Pakistan? Shukriya @isbunitedaur woh sub log jinho ne mere per belief rakha mere mushkil waqt mai. #PakistanZindabad” (Any other command Pakistan? Thank You to those people who kept their belief in me during hard times).

4 sixes in an over and finished the game. Asif Ali for you pic.twitter.com/iXbBKSkJkg — Shinwari (@richpaki) October 29, 2021

Skipper Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib’s unbeaten knocks in a splendid rearguard action had steered Afghanistan to a competitive 147 for six after they were gasping at 76 for six. Pakistan overhauled the target in 19 overs, a victory which consolidated their top spot in the points table and enhanced their semifinal chances with minnows Scotland and Namibia up next for them.

His side needing 24 runs from the last two overs, Asif Ali (25 off 7 balls) finished the job in 19th over, hitting four sixes off Karim Jannat.

Pakistan lost Mohammad Rizwan (8) to Mujeeb Ur Rahman early in their chase but Azam and Fakhar Zaman (30) kept the innings under control with their 63-run stand.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated the Green Shirts on their win, while also lauding the Afghan side for their “impressive cricket”.

Congratulations Team Pakistan. Impressive cricket by Team Afghanistan. Never have I seen a cricketing nation rise as rapidly as Afghanistan in international cricket & become so competitive. With this competitive spirit & talent the future of cricket is bright in Afghanistan. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 29, 2021

Calling Asif “a beauty”, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja praised Pakistan’s performance as “sensational”.

#asifyoubeauty incredible hitting under pressure. Sensational 👏👏Congrats boys keep up the good work. #PakistanZindabad — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) October 29, 2021

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar simply said: “Asif Ali you beauty!!!”

Asif Ali you beauty!!! — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 29, 2021

England all-rounder Ben Stokes tweeted, “Remember the name Asif Ali”, while former Indian player Irfan Pathan said, “This Asif Ali has got some hitting ability. Well tried Afghanistan team.”

This #AsifAli has got some hitting ability. Well tried Afghanistan team. #PakvsAfg — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 29, 2021