Auqib Nabi, with wrist position like Mohammed Shami and outswinger like Dale Steyn, takes J&K on cusp of Ranji Trophy final

Jammu and Kashmir's Auqib Nabi plays a shot during the third day of the Ranji Trophy semifinal match between Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, in Kalyani, West Bengal. (PTI Photo)
His 83-year-old grandmother, a cricket fanatic in Baramulla, had first patted Auqib Nabi on the back, for landing an IPL stint with Delhi Capitals at last year’s auctions. And then promptly proceeded to tell Jammu & Kashmir’s superbly skilled and consistent pacer, that the highest glory would be to play for the Indian national team.
On the cusp of taking J&K into a historic Ranji Trophy final — though they are a good 83 runs away from the target of 126 at 43/2 at Kalyani — Auqib has set his sights on an even higher goal — an India Test spot. Not just donning the white-ball Blues and doing well in the IPL, but the ultimate dream, encouraged by his grandmother, nurtured by his classical-cricket loving teacher-parents, and followed through by the man himself.
All cricketing targets have at the outset, always seemed impossible, for the pacer, who took 9 wickets in the semis against Bengal including a 5-87 in 26 long overs in the first innings, and also added a handy 42 off 54 batting at No 9. So a Ranji final joins a long list of ‘impossibles’ J&K have ticked off, as Auqib, now 29, adds the Test spot to that list. Baramulla wasn’t exactly a boulevard of broken stumps even 4 seasons back, but the natural outswing bowler, quickly expanded his repertoire to start moving the ball both ways, aided by a wrist position that had reminded J&K bowling coach P Krishna Kumar, the first instance he saw him, of Mohammed Shami.
In a quirk of fate, Shami who has already snared 8 wickets in the first innings as J&K finished on 302 after Bengal posted 328, stands in the way of the team making a historic final. “Auqib’s wrist position was like Shami’s, extremely tough for batsmen to pick,” the coach would tell The Indian Express back then. Since then, the pacer and coach have worked on his strength, on cranking up the speed, bowling close to the stumps, and the release action for the in-swing.
Auqib who had confessed his admiration for Dale Steyn — modelling his aggressive outswinger on the South African — has always been one for long, painstaking spells on the back of his natural stamina, and the ability to suddenly produce a devilish whizzer. Against Bengal, he sent back captain Abhimanyu Easwaran both times (49 & 5), but his scalps also included centurion Sudip Kumar Gharami (146), early on Day 2 after J&K took the new ball to make use of the morning moisture.
File image of Auqib Nabi from August 2025. (PTI Photo)
India players
J&K had been acutely aware of the presence of two India Test players in Bengal’s ranks – Shami ofcourse, but also England hero Akash Deep. But the team was determined to not be overwhelmed. The IPL auction happened along the way, but Auqib had already set the stage for a rewarding season, where he has now tallied 53 wickets.
Picked for North Zone last year, Auqib had already brought his calm temperament to an earlier sticky situation.
Batting in pursuit of 269 against Hyderabad in the Vijay Hazare, J&K found themselves at 90/7. Auqib was padded up pretty early when the third wicket fell and the coach asked him, “Abhi jaoge batting ko ya baad mein?” “Abhi jaunga Sir,” (Will you go to bat now or later? I will bat now.) he had said. Auqib would score a century that day and pull the long faces in the dressing room out of their funk. The team had reckoned another special season was underway, perhaps better than their best-ever quarterfinals entry last year. Auqib, never a mug with the bat, once again helped add 80 for the last three wickets against Bengal, before Sunil Kumar (4-27), Yudhvir (2-29) and Auqib (4-36) skittled them for 99 in the second innings.
83 is still tricky, with Shami in good nick. But Auqib and J&K’s dream has taken flight. Nabi will hope the selectors did not miss the mirroring action of Shami’s wrist in the J&K team.
