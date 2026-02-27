Sourav Ganguly calls for J&K’s Auqib Nabi to be picked for India: ‘Made that region so proud’

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly praised J&K and added that Auqib Nabi needed to be in the squad for the white-ball tour of England in July. (PTI/File Photo)

Jammu & Kashmir seemed to have one hand on the Ranji Trophy after bowling Karnataka out for 293 runs in the first innings, to take a mammoth first innings lead of 291 runs. The star of their bowling performance was Auqib Nabi Dar, who claimed 5/54 in 23 unrelenting overs to lead his side’s charge in the summit clash.

The pacer, who now has 60 wickets this season, was praised for his bowling exploits with many stating that he needed to be considered for a place in the national setup.

On Friday, he found another backer in former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who praised J&K and added that Nabi needed to be in the squad for the white-ball tour of England in July.