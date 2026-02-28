What is Auqib Nabi’s secret of dismissing top names in Ranji Trophy?

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Auqib Nabi is the talk of the Indian cricket world after he led Jammu and Kashmir to a Ranji Trophy title triumph on Friday, with 5-fers in quarters, semis and finals.
At the stroke of 2.10 p.m, when captain Paras Dogra declared their innings, and kickstarted a celebration after Sahil Lotra got to his century, a small A4 scribble poster went up in the stands at Hubbali saying, “Tested enough, now time for a Test cap” cheering for Auqib Nabi.
The Baramulla bombardier, who stamped his name on this final, finishing with 5-54 off 23 overs, ended up as the most talked of player of the season. His deliveries to dismiss KL Rahul and Karun Nair and the seam movement and wrist release has been watched on loop across the country, as he landed decisive blows on Karnataka, showing up their much touted batting order. However, on the threshold of an India call-up, that seems inevitable now, Auqib maintained the same equanimity.
“I don’t look at batsmen (and their reputation) when I bowl. I know if I bowl in the right areas I will get wickets that will help the team,” he told the presenter Vivek Razdan. When quizzed about his consistency, Auqib said, “I try to give my best in every match,” he would add, as videos of his persistent line in the channel has flooded social media. “He’s been bowling really well whole season, and I’m really happy for him,” opponent captain Devdutt Padikkal stated.
His father, a teacher in Baramulla had dreamt of making him a doctor, and Auqib had maintained good grades throughout till his cricketing skills shone brighter. A handy lower order batsman who works on his skills like the rest of J&K bowlers, Auqib added that his family had been supportive. “I wouldn’t have reached here without their support,” the 29-year-old would say.
Everyone from former Karnataka pacer Dodda Ganesh to India former captain Sourav Ganguly have called for him to be blooded into the next Test team. Coaches by P Krishna Kumar, a former studious bowling coach from Rajasthan and NCA, Auqib has lit up the Ranji season, and has been on a dream spell in knockouts with 5-fers through these last two seasons. The pacer grew up without any facilities, but idolised Irfan Pathan and learnt his aggressive outswinger from watching Dayle Steyn. But it’s the inswinger he added to his repertoire in only last 5 years thanks to Krishna Kumar, that brought out peach of deliveries to rock Karnataka and even end innings of Mayank Agarwal for 160.
“My only message for cricketers of my region will be to not be deterred by few facilities. Hard work and persistence can make dreams come true,” he added.
