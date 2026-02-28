What is Auqib Nabi’s secret of dismissing top names in Ranji Trophy?

Auqib Nabi is the talk of the Indian cricket world after he led Jammu and Kashmir to a Ranji Trophy title triumph on Friday, with 5-fers in quarters, semis and finals.

At the stroke of 2.10 p.m, when captain Paras Dogra declared their innings, and kickstarted a celebration after Sahil Lotra got to his century, a small A4 scribble poster went up in the stands at Hubbali saying, “Tested enough, now time for a Test cap” cheering for Auqib Nabi.

The Baramulla bombardier, who stamped his name on this final, finishing with 5-54 off 23 overs, ended up as the most talked of player of the season. His deliveries to dismiss KL Rahul and Karun Nair and the seam movement and wrist release has been watched on loop across the country, as he landed decisive blows on Karnataka, showing up their much touted batting order. However, on the threshold of an India call-up, that seems inevitable now, Auqib maintained the same equanimity.