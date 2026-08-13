Auqib Nabi on receiving maiden call-up: ‘…I couldn’t believe it’

Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi has been quite superb in domestic cricket for the last couple of years. He has been piling up wickets. Jasprit Bumrah, who was named in the squad for the series against Sri Lanka starting on Saturday, was pulled out due to an injury, and Nabi has been named as a replacement.

Nabi shared his thoughts on where he was and with Saransh Jain in a video released by the BCCI.

“I was at the airport. We had to go for a camp at CoE. I was about to board a flight to Bangalore. So, I got a call asking where I was. I told him that I was going to Bangalore; I was at the airport. He told me that you don’t have to go there, you have to come to Sri Lanka. You have been selected. At first, I couldn’t believe it. It was unexpected because the squad was already announced. I was like, I will work hard in the camp at CoE,” Nabi said.