How Auqib Nabi’s gift of landing ball on a string could be a vital asset in Sri Lanka

‘Hacker’. Nobody quite remembers how Auqib Nabi got that nickname in the Jammu & Kashmir team.

But Hacker, the cheat-code of the Ranji Trophy champion’s successful season, is headed to Sri Lanka, after managing the perfect balance between working very hard, but never trying too hard. “His cheat code is keeping things very simple. Bilkul zyada rocket science nahi, he would say,” recalls teammate and pace partner, left armer, Sunil Kumar. “His routine is about not trying too hard, but in bowling language, ek tappe pe lage raho. (Keep at it).” The hack has always been to back this tack.

Picked as replacement for Jasprit Bumrah, Nabi might or might not get a spot in the Playing XI straight away with Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar also in the jostle to pair with Md Siraj. But J&K’s pace ace knows to bide his time. “Whenever the team has been down, and it gets tricky, Hacker steps up. He’s mentally tough,” Sunil says.

State and now Duleep Trophy coach Ajay Sharma says Nabi is a ‘Srinagar-side ka ghoda’. Workhorse. Seven Man of the Match trophies in 10 games. Single-handedly pulling them into the final earlier this year. This after he got into the white ball scheme of things only a few years ago, after long red-ball stints.

“It took time, but we have our first J&K cricketer in Test contention. He’s phenomenally hardworking,” Sharma says. “He has the patience to bowl on the same spot. And he never refuses, even if tired. And got us breakthroughs,” he adds.

There were long spells against Odisha in terribly stifling heat, recalls Sunil. And then the one against Delhi on the flattest of wickets and in cloying humidity. “He is effective on flat wickets, turning tracks, anything and can get big wickets like KL Rahul,” Sharma says about the formidable Karnataka batting line-up that he cleaved open in finals. “He turned our dream into reality. J&K cricketers used to be picked, like just one for Duleep Trophy, like quota players. Now, six in the North Zone are from our state, plus support staff and captain Kanhaiya Wadhwan,” Sharma says. “Auqib made it possible.”

State and now Duleep Trophy coach Ajay Sharma says Nabi is a ‘Srinagar-side ka ghoda’. Workhorse. Seven Man of the Match trophies in 10 games. Single-handedly pulling J&K into the final earlier this year. (PTI Photo) State and now Duleep Trophy coach Ajay Sharma says Nabi is a ‘Srinagar-side ka ghoda’. Workhorse. Seven Man of the Match trophies in 10 games. Single-handedly pulling J&K into the final earlier this year. (PTI Photo)

This versatility could yield him success on the dry, sluggish decks of Sri Lanka. The surfaces have rewarded seamers that plug disciplined lengths, pile on pressure and extract subtle seam movements. Indian seamers, from Zaheer Khan and Umesh Yadav, to Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami have enjoyed bowling in Lanka. Even though the surfaces tend to be bone-dry, and naturally ally the spinners, seamers have adeptly harnessed the conditions to suit them. Seamers benefit from cross-wind at Galle, on the shores of the Indian Ocean, and with open stands on two sides. Having played two unofficial Tests against Sri Lanka A in Galle, he would be familiar with the scenic venue, surveyed by the 16th-century fort. At SSC, the rough outfield has facilitated reverse swing.

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At home in Sheeri village of Baramulla, father Ghulam Nabi is delirious, but continues with his school periods as teacher. “We have to make our students ready for the future too!” he says, refusing to speak before the end of school-day. “Playing for India is the greatest chance. It’s why he worked hard,” he says, “Allah shukr hai. It has been a long wait, but dreams take time, waiting makes him stronger. Ummeed nahi chhoda. We knew his chance would come,” he says.

The biggest cricket fans in the family – Auqib’s mother and granny were delighted, too. “His grandmother was very emotional. She spoke out blessings, and prayed for India wins,” Ghulam narrated.

Sharma would credit bowling coach P Krishna Kumar for bringing calmness to the challenge of raising an India cap contender. “Auqib has a cool head. Of course he was a little down wondering if his chance would come. But he was not too depressed also,” Coach KK says. “You have to keep patience. Don’t think too much. I kept telling him to work on what’s in your control. Keep on working on skills. And be prepared when the turn comes,” he adds.

On the A tour to Sri Lanka, Auqib would bag 57/4 and bowl 19-20 overs. The former Rajasthan pacer’s best advice was a 5-Star: “Do nothing different.”

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“Don’t try to change too many things thinking it’s not working. His strength is his calm head,” he would drill in. There were other lessons too. “I told him don’t forget the people who helped you get here – including local groundsmen who prepared wickets, teammates, support staff. And most importantly, if you get to play in Sri Lanka, be Auqib Nabi there also.” That’s cricket speak for long spells, same-spot bowls – a Hackerthon.